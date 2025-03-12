Cunningham made national headlines in 2023 after Coast Breakfast host Toni Street - whose own kids attend Belmont Primary - shared a heart-warming video of the principal dancing to Walk The Moon’s 2014 hit song Shut Up And Dance on Instagram.

“Get yourself a school principal who acts like this on camp. What a legend Mr Cunningham,” Street captioned the post.

Now, the former Breakfast host has led a series of farewells for Aotearoa’s most famous “dancing principal”, sharing a video message on Instagram that includes some “well-known” former pupils and school parents coming together to say thanks to Cunningham.

“The kids love him, the teachers love him, the parents love him, he creates an amazing culture and he knows how to have fun,” Street said in the video.

“Bruce Cunningham. Wonderful person,” said former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, who hired Cunningham at Kelston when he was principal at the school.

“Great empathy with people, [he] makes people feel good. That’s why he’s probably the greatest headmaster there’s ever been.”

“The reason he’s such a good principal is because of the positive culture that he has developed and the good values that he has instilled in all of his pupils,” said Herald senior investigate journalist Mike Morrah in the video, who spoke as a Belmont “school dad”.

“On behalf of all the parents Bruce who have had an interaction with you, thank you. Go well mate.”

The beloved principal recently reflected on his career in an interview with the Devonport Flagstaff. When discussing Kelston, the school’s then-principal Sir Graham wanted him working there fulltime and “created a position” for him as head of its Independent Learning Programme.

Bruce Cunningham will wrap up his tenure as Belmont Primary School principal on April 11. Photo / Supplied

While a teacher at Kelston, Cunningham coached the school’s First XV team, helping pave the way for future All Blacks such as Kees Meeuws and Mils Muliaina in their fledgling rugby careers.

They also feature in the farewell video.

However, Cunningham told the outlet that after Kelston turned down his application to become the school’s deputy principal, he “resigned on the spot” in 2001.

Fast forward to 2005, where he was offered the role of principal at Belmont Primary, which he applied for after spotting an advert in the Education Gazette.

Reflecting on his tenure, Cunningham told the Devonport Flagstaff: “I’ve had 20 fantastic years. I’ve had amazing kids, parents and staff, many of whom have become close friends.”

“It hasn’t always been the case for others [teachers and principals] around Auckland,” he added.

His final day as principal at Belmont Primary will be April 11.