'Shut up and dance with me' - School principal busts out the moves Belmont Primary School principal Bruce Cunningham shows off his dance moves to students heading away on school camp. Video / Ali Levitt

If there is one thing Belmont Primary School’s principal knows how to do, it’s bring a smile to the faces of his pupils.

Bruce Cunningham, principal of the Auckland school, has had a lighthearted video of him dancing to Walk The Moon’s hit song Sh*t Up And Dance, hit social media.

Taking to Instagram, Coast’s Breakfast host, Toni Street posted the 32-second video with the caption “Get yourself a school principal who acts like this on camp. What a legend Mr Cunningham”, and it quickly gained plenty of attention from Street’s followers including Newstalk ZB’s Kate Hawkesby.

The morning radio host enthusiastically commented on the post, “BRUCE” accompanied with the raised hands and heart eye emojis.

Could this be New Zealand's coolest principal? Photo / Ali Levitt

TV presenter Renee Wright also commented on the post saying, “Yes! Bruce is the best!” while fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the principal’s fun dance moves.

Another person added: “Love this. Let me tell you he will be remembered by all of those kiddos as they get older”.

Speaking to the Herald, Street was full of praise for the “special” principal.

“Everyone loves Mr Cunningham,” she said before going on to note that Cunningham - who often contributes to the Herald and ZB - is a real “doer” and always gets “stuck in”. Something demonstrated by his attendance at the school’s camp for their year sixes.

The school has kept family and friends updated with pictures of the camp uploaded to their Facebook page and it seems the kids - and Cunningham - are having a great time as they participate in plenty of fun activities including an adventure walk, an escape room and even a trip to some hot pools.

Street also said of the educator: “He’s one of those special principals that work super hard to not only get to know every child by name but also their extended families too.

“He knows what sports the kids play, who’s in the kapa haka, he has a heart of gold and has really brought the community together.”

Is there a member of the community you’d like to acknowledge? Email lillie.rohan@nzme.co.nz with your story.



