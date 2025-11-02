Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

New Zealand measles outbreak: What it’s like when your child has measles - and a GP’s warning

Bethany Reitsma
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

University of Canterbury senior lecturer in epidemiology, Anna Howe, is with us to discuss what you need to know.

Marlene Howie still remembers the fear and confusion she felt when her daughters Nicola and Cherie contracted the English measles.

Eldest daughter Nicola caught it at boarding school in the late 80s, and had to return home.

“She would have had at least two weeks, probably

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save