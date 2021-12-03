New Zealand influencer Shannon Kennard of Shaaanxo expecting first child with husband Hamish Kennard

Shannon and Hamish Kennard are expecting their first child together. Photo / Shaaanxo via Instagram

Shannon and Hamish Kennard are expecting their first child together. Photo / Shaaanxo via Instagram

Top beauty influencer and entrepreneur "Shaaanxo" has revealed she is expecting her first child.

Shannon Kennard rose to fame on social media sharing makeup tutorials and other beauty-related content and has over three million subscribers on her YouTube account.

Shannon and Hamish announced the news with an adorable Instagram post and showed her followers an ultrasound of their baby.

"Best year ever," she shared with her 1.3 million followers. "Due June 10. We can't wait."

Hamish expanded on the exciting news with a post of his own.

"What a year! Got married, built a brand, grew another brand, started building a house, and now having a baby.

"So excited and nervous," he wrote.

He said his wife "will be the best Mum".

Kennard married her longtime partner Hamish in February.

The pair tied the knot at the picturesque Black Walnut Venue in Whakamarama in February 2021.

Harris shared another post shortly after, stating that the romantic ceremony, amongst the trees, was the "best day" of her life.

She went on to share her nerves in the lead-up to her big walk down the aisle.

"I was so nervous for the ceremony - I was so scared of messing up, everyone staring at me etc but it was so special and everything and more we could have hoped for. All I saw was Hamish. It was happy, emotional, a little bit funny and full of love."

Harris and Kennard, who is an entrepreneur and ex-YouTuber, met in their hometown of Palmerston North and have documented their lives and milestones for more than eight years.

Harris wore a bespoke spaghetti strap dress with a v-neckline, high leg split and full skirt by Kiwi designer Trish Peng. The Groom wore a classically tailored Rembrandt suit, paired with a relaxed look with no tie.