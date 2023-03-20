Some appeared confused by the use of the New Zealand flag on New Zealand lamb. Photo / Twitter/@dresserman

A German-owned supermarket in the United Kingdom has raised the ire of patriotic carnivores after it was accused of misleading customers into thinking they were buying British lamb when they were in fact buying its superior Kiwi cousin.

Lidl was called out by industry analyst Steve Dresser, of Grocery Insight, who claimed that packaging featuring the New Zealand flag was confusing because our flag prominently features Britain’s Union Jack.

“Noteworthy that Lidl are featuring New Zealand Lamb,” Dresser said on Twitter.

“The Union Jack element of the NZL flag is most prominent on the label which is interesting....” he added, somewhat cryptically.

He also called out packaging that features the Australian flag.

The Daily Mail, who seized on Dresser’s comments, was less cryptic and thundered that the technique was “flag-washing”.

The newspaper took aim at the German supermarket chain for stocking New Zealand products while boasting about supporting British farmers and quoted Dresser as saying: “It’s the strategic use of the flag so it looks almost British”.

They also quoted disgruntled Brits saying the design was “rather naughty” and “disingenuous at best, fraudulent at worst.”

Back in the Antipodes, incredulous Kiwis and Aussies expressed surprise over the outrage.

“Have you just discovered what the Australian and Kiwi Flags look like?” one Australian asked.

“I mean dude, that’s literally our flag,” a New Zealander pointed out.

Even some of Dresser’s outraged countrymen couldn’t hide their love of delicious New Zealand lamb.

“Anyone in retail would identify this as an attempt to lead the hurried customer into thinking this is British lamb,” one wrote, before letting his side down spectacularly.

“No problem with NZ lamb - I prefer it! - but label it clearly!”

The British National Farmers’ Union agreed, in part, telling the Daily Mail: “The NFU has long called for clear, unambiguous labelling to ensure shoppers can make informed decisions about the food they buy. Clarity of labelling, and marketing, is absolutely key.”

New Zealand exports to the United Kingdom have come in for criticism from some in the British agricultural community after our free trade agreement with the Brits was signed last year.











