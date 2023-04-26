NZFW has revealed a first glimpse into the most revered week of the year - take a look. Photo / Getty Images

Calling all fashion aficionados and enthusiasts: New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) has revealed a first glimpse at the most revered week on the Kiwi fashion calendar, confirming its list of phenomenal local designers come August.

The lineup features established names in the sartorial sphere and fans of the five-day spectacle can look forward to a reimagined take on the event, at the Viaduct Events Centre from Tuesday, August 29 to Saturday, September 2.

Boasting a “redesigned” and “inclusive” show, organisers have altered the blueprint of the traditionally trade-only event, allowing the general public to attend more collections than ever and intertwining industry alumni and designer guests with everyday fashion lovers.

“The fashion industry lies at the heart of New Zealand Fashion Week, and we are thrilled to announce the first lineup of incredibly talented, innovative, and world-class creatives from Aotearoa,” says NZFW general manager Yasmin Farry. “This high-calibre group is a true reflection of the bold vision we have to showcase inclusivity, innovation, and creativity on the global fashion event circuit.”

Joining Kate Sylvester, who already confirmed her participation in this year’s event, is a list of some of the biggest names in New Zealand fashion: Kathryn Wilson, Kiri Nathan, Campbell Luke, Juliette Hogan and NOM*d will all be showing collections in 2023.

Kathryn Wilson

Kathryn Wilson will be bringing her creations to the Main Stage Runway at the Viaduct Events Centre, paying homage to the 20th anniversary of her beloved brand. Photo / Supplied

The footwear designer is a Massey University distinguished alumna and Sir Peter Blake Trust Leadership Award winner. She returns to the NZFW stage, celebrating 20 years of creating innovative fashion footwear for the most confident of struts.

Wilson will be bringing her creations to the Main Stage Runway at the Viaduct Events Centre, paying homage to the 20th anniversary of her beloved brand.

“New Zealand Fashion Week is considered the pinnacle event for guests who love fashion and want to support local brands, so we’re thrilled to be back again this year bringing our footwear to life with beautiful styling, uplifting music and diverse models to create memorable experiences for customers”, says Wilson.

Kiri Nathan

“We are committed to social cohesion and the informed well-being of people and planet. Our purpose is for intergenerational benefit. Ka ara ake tētahi, ka ara ake te katoa – one lifts, we all lift." Photo / Supplied

Kiri Nathan holds her heritage at the helm of her brand. Whānau-owned and operated, the Kiri Nathan label reciprocates and respects culture by connecting traditional and contemporary Māori fashion with the world. By upholding the values of inclusivity with manaaki (care) and tautoko (support) to build success for many, Nathan has affirmed her rightful place among New Zealand’s very best designers.

Talking of her presence at NZFW, she says: “We are committed to social cohesion and the informed well-being of people and planet. Our purpose is for intergenerational benefit. Ka ara ake tētahi, ka ara ake te katoa – one lifts, we all lift.

“The Kiri Nathan collection for New Zealand Fashion Week 2023 is based on the haerenga of fashion for Māori, from kākahu muka through to today and a look into the future. We’re touching on what Māori wear as well as what Māori have crafted and designed based on environmental impacts.”

Campbell Luke

Luke uses his label to explore practices of moving image and photography to visually communicate and disseminate his research. Photo / Supplied

Conceived by Dr Bobby Luke (Ngāti Ruanui, Taranaki), the Campbell Luke label will be returning to the runway this year.

Fiercely leading the way in promoting kaupapa Māori-led design, Dr Luke aims to promote a greater understanding of indigenous design culture and to challenge the dominance of Western design paradigms and pedagogy through fashion. He uses his label to explore practices of moving image and photography to visually communicate and disseminate his research.

He says: “New Zealand Fashion Week has become both nostalgic and opportunistic. Fashion Week has enabled designers a platform to showcase their work. Particularly, being able to share what is important to me and the narratives presented through a presentation of collections.”

Juliette Hogan

Balancing in the space between luxury and simplicity, Juliette Hogan creates effortless and elegant collections that will once again be strutting the runway come August. Photo / Supplied

Balancing in the space between luxury and simplicity, Juliette Hogan creates effortless and elegant collections that will once again be strutting the runway come August.

Hogan expressed her excitement to return to the NZFW stage, sharing that she “really appreciate[s] the way a show pushes me and my team to be more creative, and it is so rewarding when all the hard work comes together with the energy and magic that only a show can really achieve.

“New Zealand Fashion Week has definitely played an important part in the Juliette Hogan story, and we are excited to be showcasing a summer collection at Fashion Week for the first time.”

NOM*d

NOM*d has made a name for itself as a purveyor of all things utilitarian and wearable. Photo / Supplied

When thinking about the artistic genius of NOM*d, the brand’s cool, dark and wittily sombre style springs to mind. Affirming itself through this iconic image on the New Zealand fashion landscape, the sartorial label has made a name for itself as a purveyor of all things utilitarian and wearable. This is what we can expect from its New Zealand Fashion Week runway.

Creative director Margi Robertson said of the brand’s much-anticipated NZFW show: “NOM*d has been involved with New Zealand Fashion Week since its inception in one way or another.

“We believe Fashion Week is an important cultural moment on the calendar and a great opportunity to present our latest collections, of course, but more than that, it is a chance for the wider fashion industry and fashion fans to come together and celebrate New Zealand creativity and support each other. We are excited to be joining the schedule for 2023.”

This year’s event marks 22 years of NZFW, which began in 2001 under the guardianship of Dame Pieter Stewart, and four years since the last in-person runway. This is why 2023′s New Zealand Fashion Week is being labelled unmissable in the diaries offashion loverss across Aotearoa.

Tickets for the 2023 event will be on sale from early July 2023. Visit https://www.nzfashionweek.com/ for more information.