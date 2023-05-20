A new study has revealed some shocking bachelor and bachelorette party statistics.

A new study has revealed some shocking bachelor and bachelorette party statistics.

t appears pre-wedding shenanigans aren’t always an innocent night with your nearest and dearest.

A new study in America has revealed more than 70 per cent of soon-to-be spouses have cheated on their partner while indulging in bachelor and bachelorette night festivities.

The New York Post has reported a survey of 6000 people - conducted by Bonus Finder - found that an overwhelming majority of almost husband’s and wife’s used the night as a last night of freedom and engaged in usually frowned upon activities like flirting, sexting or sleeping with someone else.

The survey found the main act of cheating came in the form of lap dances, which 33.1 per cent of people said they had received before their wedding, while 21.3 per cent of people said they had kissed someone that wasn’t their partner.

Bachelorette parties are also known as hens nights in New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

Meanwhile 11.2 per cent of people said they had slept with someone other than their partner.

Speaking to the US news outlet, Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy said the reason why people indulge in the activities at their pre-wedding party can come from a lot of different factors, “These events are often fuelled by alcohol, controlled substances, peer pressure, and a lack of communication between partners.”

She added, “It just goes to show what people think is OK culturally at these events, versus having these conversations with their partners.”

Bachelor and Bachelorette parties are also known as stag and hens nights in New Zealand and are a celebration of a person before they get married.

The party is seen as a “last night of freedom” however it’s more a space for the hen (bride) or stag (groom) to celebrate their upcoming nuptials with their friends and bond with them. The parties can last a night or a weekend and can happen anywhere from the week before the wedding to months before.