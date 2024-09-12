Also speaking to the BBC, locals Cheryl and Gordon agreed the effigy “probably isn’t a true reflection of her”, while Alejandro and his friends from El Salvador said that despite the statue’s good intentions, it “doesn’t look like her”. However, he praised the formation of the corgis and Prince Philip as “nice”.

The controversy began in the comments section of a Facebook post by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on September 7, which featured the first photos of the sculpture. The page’s admin has since disabled the comments.

“Take it down,” one woman declared on the post, while another added: “It’s actually an insult to Her Majesty’s memory, looks nothing like her.”

“Absolutely beyond dreadful. It looks utterly ridiculous,” a third stated, with a fourth commenting: “[Needs to be] removed and melted down and redone. That’s actually offensive.”

Brennan had not responded to BBC News NI’s request for comment at the time of writing.

The deputy mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Paul Dunlop, told BBC News NI that whether or not the figure resembled the monarch was “down to personal taste”. However, Mayor Neil Kelly has described the effigy as “beautiful”.

In a statement, the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said they are “delighted with the generally positive response to the new Queen Elizabeth II sculpture in Antrim Castle Gardens”, but acknowledged that art “can sometimes spark diverse opinions”.

“It’s important to emphasise that the sculpture has been warmly received by most who have seen it in person,” the statement continued. “The statue beautifully captures Her Majesty’s grace and steadfastness, standing as a fitting tribute to her extraordinary life and reign.”

In March, it was reported that a widely derided, faceless sculpture of Prince Philip - once described by a council planner as “possibly the poorest quality work” ever submitted - would be taken down after it was erected last year without any prior warning to residents.

Installed outside a office block in Cambridge, England almost a decade after it was refused planning permission, the 4m bronze statue - called “The Don” - depicted Philip in academic robes with an abstract face, The Guardian reports. The figure, designed as a commemoration of Philip’s 35 years as chancellor of Cambridge University, received a scathing reception from locals and critics alike - so much so, that no artist has admitted to creating it.

Earlier this year, a new portrait of King Charles painted by artist Jonathan Yeo divided opinions online, with many commentators reacting negatively to the “terrifying” red hues.

A swarm of social media users descended on the portrait’s unveiling on the royal family’s official Instagram account, with one exclaiming, “It looks like he’s in hell.” Another declared it the “worst official portrait I have ever seen”.

In September 2022, shortly after the Queen’s death, a questionable depiction of the monarch at a train station in Hounslow also drew attention online, with many claiming the artist had accidentally made the larger-than-life tribute resemble Donald Trump more than Her Majesty.

“This artwork will not only give the tribute to the Queen but also will be a piece of art that will be enjoyed by thousands of people across the UK for many years to come,” one of the artists, Jignesh Patel, told My London at the time.