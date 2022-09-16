A somewhat divisive depiction of the Queen has drawn attention online. Photo / Supplied

A somewhat divisive depiction of the Queen has drawn attention online. Photo / Supplied

A somewhat questionable depiction of the Queen has drawn attention online, as millions across the Commonwealth continue to pay tribute to the deceased monarch.

One mural painted on a wall at a train station in Hounslow attracted more laughs than admiration, with many believing the artist accidentally made the larger than life tribute to look more like Donald Trump than Her Majesty.

UK publication My London reported the mural's artists, Jignesh and Yash Patel, spent the past six days painting the enormous piece.

Just saw someone describe this as this second worst thing to happen to the Queen this week and I'm done here 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pvwn8hyVup — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 15, 2022

"This artwork will not only give the tribute to the Queen but also will be a piece of art that will be enjoyed by thousands of people across the UK for many years to come," Jignesh told the publication.

But social media users weren't too impressed, comparing it to similarly botched depictions of cultural icons, including a hilariously bad Cristiano Ronaldo statue and one old woman's attempt at fixing the Mona Lisa.

"It's not too bad, if you squint a bit … a lot," one user replied.

"Sure they mean well, but Christ on a bike it's absolutely dreadful!!!!!" one Facebook user wrote.

Photographs and endearing tributes of Queen Elizabeth II continued to dominate the front pages of UK newspapers on Friday.