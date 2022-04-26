Prince William has been described as a "holy terror" of a toddler. Photo / Getty Images

The Palace Papers, written by Tina Brown has revealed Queen Elizabeth thought her grandson was "out of control" and she complained to Prince Philip about it.

"She was not amused that he loved to say, 'When I am king, I'm going to make a new rule that…'," wrote Brown.

The New York Post also reported Brown's claims that the young Prince would threaten palace staff with his title of future king, "By the time he was four, he had the unattractive habit of yapping at his nanny, Barbara Barnes, 'No one tells me what to do! When I am king I will have you punished.'"

Princess Dianna also agreed her son was a terror at the time.

After she and Prince Charles returned from their royal tour of Canada in 1983, the Princess revealed the couple had nicknamed Prince William "wombat" and said he "was turning into "a holy terror – dashing about bumping into tables and lamps, breaking everything in sight".

Brown reported that Highgrove guards also became weary of the Prince who constantly squirted water at them and earned the nickname "Basher Wills" at preschool.

By the time the Prince turned six, he had started to behave. Meanwhile the Palace had a new "holy terror" in Prince Harry who was described as an "exuberant imp of misrule".

Prince Harry once smeared sheep poo on his father as they were boarding a helicopter for a royal trip, Brown noted Prince Charles wailed, "Look at me!"

"I am absolutely covered in sheep shit!"

Brown also noted in her book the sweet relationship Prince William grew to have with his mother and how he became her "most trusted confidant" and her "little wise old man".

"William understood Diana more (than Harry), but idealised her less," Brown writes. "He was privy to her volatile love life. He knew the tabloids made her life hell, but he also knew she colluded with them."