Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

New artworks by Sara Hughes released for Kahui St David’s fundraiser

Joanna Wane
By
5 mins to read
When art adviser Paul Baragwanath was finally given the keys to St David’s Memorial Church, after heading an eight-year campaign to save it from demolition, the scale of what lay ahead must have been almost overwhelming. Video / Dean Purcell

When art adviser Paul Baragwanath was finally given the keys to St David’s Memorial Church, after heading an eight-year campaign to save it from demolition, the scale of what lay ahead must have been almost

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

New artworks released for Kahui St David’s fundraiser

New artworks released for Kahui St David’s fundraiser

When art adviser Paul Baragwanath was finally given the keys to St David’s Memorial Church, after heading an eight-year campaign to save it from demolition, the scale of what lay ahead must have been almost overwhelming. Video / Dean Purcell