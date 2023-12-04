When art adviser Paul Baragwanath was finally given the keys to St David’s Memorial Church, after heading an eight-year campaign to save it from demolition, the scale of what lay ahead must have been almost overwhelming.

Constructed in the late 1920s from Kamo brick and Ōamaru stone, it had developed scores of leaks, leaving the ceiling in a state of collapse. It had also survived several arson attempts. Dozens of lintels and leadlight windows required painstaking restoration work; the old boiler room and the roof would need to be replaced. All the plaster was falling off and everything was well overdue for a coat of paint.

“Since we took ownership [in mid-2022], we’ve been catching up on about 40 years of deferred maintenance,” says Baragwanath, chairman of the Friends of St David’s Trust.

The trust helped secure heritage status for the former Presbyterian church on Auckland’s Khyber Pass Rd — built as a “living memorial” to the soldiers who died in World War I.

“There have been a lot of miracles. It’s been a hugely challenging project again and again and again. But when it all looked hopeless so many times, something would come through just when it was needed.”

Baragwanath isn’t religious, although he was baptised at St David’s and both his grandfather and great-great-grandfather were ministers there. But he was old enough in the 1980s to witness what he calls the city’s wholesale demolition.

“So much destruction and disregard for our heritage, which was just thrown away. I thought, ‘Hell, if I don’t stop it … I can’t leave it up to someone else.’ And I did look for someone else, but I couldn’t find anyone.”

Sara Hughes created the glass art forest that covers all four sides of the NZ International Convention Centre in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

That was back in 2004. Now he’s hoping for another Christmas miracle, with tonight’s launch of a special Art of Remembrance initiative that aims to raise $300,000 to illuminate the Great Hall — part of a $4 million transformation of the old church into the Kāhui St David’s centre for music.

Colour Quartet, a new silkscreen-on-brass series by Auckland artist Sara Hughes, will be on display at St David’s until December 14 and for sale over the next three months. A previous winner of the Wallace Art Award, Hughes created the glass art forest that covers all four sides of the NZ International Convention Centre in Auckland.

The St David’s trust’s first Art of Remembrance project, in 2015 raised $1m through the sale of more than 7000 brass quatrefoils by Max Gimblett, becoming the most successful fundraising project in New Zealand history. Baragwanath took an entire year off work to run that. A few years later, jeweller and artist Warwick Freeman created a remembrance lapel pin from lacquered brass to help replenish the trust’s coffers before the historic heritage hearings process that resulted in the building’s Category A listing.

David Baragwanath holds one of the Max Gimblett quatrefoils that raised $1 million for the St David's Art of Remembrance project and were displayed on the building's exterior for three months. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Hughes’ pieces are inspired by light, Baragwanath says. “Walking into the Great Hall and looking up at the light coming in those soaring leadlight windows, and by [the filtered light] coming through the trees in the New Zealand bush of her childhood up north. To save heritage, people need to be inspired, and that’s what art does.”

By next March, phase one of this ambitious restoration project will be complete, with the Great Hall, the Vestibule, the North Chapel and some other shared spaces (including the church’s original music library) fully open and ready for use. An audio-visual system is soon to be operational in the Great Hall, enhancing its natural acoustics and enabling events to be recorded and streamed. A 1905 Croft pipe organ is already in full working order.

The stage (what used to be the altar) has been extended to accommodate large choirs or groups, and a series of tukutuku panels created by Te Puawai weavers at Ōrākei Marae have been placed among the oak panelling. Original pieces that have been salvaged include carved wooden chairs dating back to the 1880s and dozens of hand-embroidered cushions made by members of the congregation.

Sara Hughes' Colour Quartet series lined up on the pew. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Friends of St David’s Trust is a non-religious charitable organisation, but the building will remain a non-denominational Soldiers’ Memorial Church and available for weddings and funerals where live music will be played. Phase two will see the development of music rehearsal spaces and recording studios, a whānau room and a large space where school holiday programmes could be held. A boardroom will also be available for rent.

The name Kāhui means The Gathering, a reference to the church’s Scottish roots and its role as a community hub in a city that’s made up of many disconnected silos. “What we’re doing is we’re creating a new cultural destination that will be loved like the Civic and St Matthew-in-the-City,” says Baragwanath.

“During lockdown, we learned that coming together as humans is fundamental. St David’s has a timelessness and everyone who walks in the door is affected by it, whatever your background or faith may be. The Great Hall has this sense of deep peace, the soaring leadlight windows, the magnificent ceiling, those beautiful trusses. That energy certainly spoke to me.”