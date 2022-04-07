Do you have an uncanny resemblance to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge? Netflix wants you. Photo / Getty Images

Do you have an uncanny resemblance to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge? Netflix wants you. Photo / Getty Images

So you think you look like Kate Middleton? Now is your chance to cash in on having a famous doppelganger.

Daily Mail has reported that Netflix's The Crown are searching far and wide for a "stunning" actress to play a young version of the Duchess in the next season of the show.

This comes after the show issued a casting call for "exceptional young actors" to play Prince William and Prince Harry in hopes of recreating the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's blossoming romance when they attended the University of St Andrews.

A source told The Sun, "Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown, as it will get more people watching.

"Particularly as it will show her relationship with William as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students.

"But since she's not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate's presence is a bonus. They'll only cast her if they can find the right candidate."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met at the University of St Andrews where their love blossomed. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the casting calls for the Prince's doppelgangers noted they would have "significant" roles leading many to assume the storylines being depicted would be from the late nineties and early noughties.

The casting call suggests the series will cover the royals' lives until 2005 and will likely cover Prince William's time at university where he met the Duchess, as well as Prince Charles's wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles and the aftermath of Princess Diana's death.

Directors have also stated they are simply looking for actors who bear a strong resemblance to the royals and don't necessarily have to have prior acting experience.

The advertisement said, "We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process."

Its that time folks...Prince William & Harry - Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word... pic.twitter.com/nFMSkUdsex — Kate Bone (@KateBoneCasting) March 17, 2022

While it is not yet known if the show will cover Prince Harry's party days, the Daily Mail reported that the Duke of Sussex is facing a dilemma as the coming season of the Crown is said to address some of the most painful and traumatic moments in his life. This news comes after the Duke recently signed a £100 million deal with Netflix.

Season five of the show is currently being filmed with Dominic West's son, Senan, 14, playing a young Prince William while West is playing Prince Charles.

The Crown has been subject to much criticism as it frequently changes facts to suit its running narrative ,but the show's creator Peter Morgan said he feels he has a "sense of duty" and told sources he has a "responsibility" towards the royal brothers.

Meanwhile, Duncan Lancombe, royal editor and author, told OK! The Prince, "can't not be upset" at "Netflix cashing in on your trauma".

Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry only 12 when their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales tragically died. Photo / Getty Images

"Netflix can just make up conversations with the premise that it is a drama. They are basing it on history, but in order to make it something watchable they are dramatising it.

"The only two humans that know what they said to each other at the most horrendously traumatic time of their lives is them. Netflix now thinks it's acceptable to put two child actors doing it with made-up lines.

"What I've said about how William will feel. Take that and double it for Harry. Harry is an emotional guy, whereas William is quite insular and shy when he needs to be."

The Princes are yet to comment publicly on the casting call.