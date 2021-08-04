Neighbour's angry note blasting 'noisy' kids, requests 9am curfew

Neighbour's 9am demand. Photo / Facebook

A Sydney resident who sent a letter complaining about being woken by their neighbour's kids playing outside early in the morning has been slammed online.

The disgruntled Mosman local penned a note to their neighbour, imploring them to keep their little ones inside until 9am.

However, the request was shared online where it was quickly branded "ridiculous" – while others said it was "inconsiderate".

The author of the note starts off seemingly pleasant, congratulating their neighbours for finally finishing their home renovations.

However, following a passive-aggressive jab about the "noisy" renos, things continued to spiral, with the writer taking aim at the "screaming" kids waking them as early as 7.30am.

"Your neighbours have endured many months of construction noise and now we are being disturbed by your kids in the backyard early in the morning," the angry note reads.

"We wish to request that you keep your young kids indoors until 9am.

"There have been many occasions in recent times when your kids are out in the backyard early in the morning and they have been very loud and noisy."

The neighbour sent an angry note asking for "noisy" kids to stay inside before 9am. Photo / Facebook

The disgruntled neighbour went on to take aim at the "son", claiming he is "very loud" before concluding "kids will be kids" but asking if they could wait until 9am before letting them outside so they are "not awaken too early in the morning".

After the note was shared on the Mosman Living Facebook page, there was a huge divide among residents.

"Seriously! We are in lockdown. My neighbours have four boys and they are out very early and I feel nothing but compassion for them … we all need to show a little patience," one person wrote.

"What a joke, construction starts at 7am where I live," another said.

While others simply labelled the demand "disgusting" and "ridiculous".

However, there were many who agreed with the neighbour's request, saying noise before 9am is "inconsiderate".

"I think parents of young children forget what it's like to have a healthy and sufficient sleep cycle so they decide that everyone else should suffer with them," one commenter said.