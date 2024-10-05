Naomi Campbell arriving at Hotel Ritz during Paris Fashion Week in June. Photo / Getty Images

The supermodel was issued a five-year ban from being a charity trustee after an inquiry found she used donated funds to buy spa treatments and cigarettes.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell acknowledged shortcomings in her role as a trustee of the Fashion for Relief charity, which she founded, media reports said on Friday.

However, Campbell insisted she had not engaged in any financial misconduct or misused the charity for personal gain during its operation, the reports said.

Fashion for Relief did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and Campbell could not be reached late on Friday in London.

She “may not have been as actively engaged in the charity’s day-to-day operations as she should have been”, Campbell’s spokesperson told the Guardian, adding she had “never engaged in any form of financial misconduct”.