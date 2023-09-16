(L-R) Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista stand onstage during Vogue World: London at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Photo / Getty Images

The supermodels are back.

Four of the world’s first supermodels, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, have reunited in iconic fashion.

Taking the catwalk to close the Vogue World: London event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Thursday, the beloved models kicked off Fashion Week in the city which runs from September 15 until September 19.

British Vogue contributing editor Jack Borkett noted of the event: “Every element of the fashion in Vogue World: London not only had to work on stage at Drury Lane, but also on the livestream. These dresses are mesmerising in person, but also virtually.”

All four of the models walked in designer dresses while Eurythmics star Annie Lennox performed her hit ‘Sweet Dreams’ alongside the London Community Gospel Choir.

After taking their individual turns to walk the makeshift runway - which snaked through the audience - the four supermodels then climbed back onto the theatre’s stage to be presented with bouquets of flowers. They were joined by other models who danced and clapped while Lennox finished her performance which ended with red rose petals being dropped from the ceiling.

The four women recently covered Vogue magazine’s September issue which came ahead of the release of their Apple TV + documentary ‘The Super Models’ which showcases their rise to fame in the 1990s.

In a previous issue of Vogue, Campbell opened up about the documentary, saying: “It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood.

“It was an incredible time, but we worked hard. And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all loved it and we kept each other’s energy up. We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening. I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us.”

The Super Models debuts on Apple TV + on September 20.