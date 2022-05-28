Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
Lifestyle

Nadia laid bare: Lim on uprooting her family, food in the nude and THOSE comments

12 minutes to read
By
Kim Knight

Feature Writer

The MasterChef NZ contestant-turned-judge dishes Kim Knight a reality check on life on the farm.

At first, she thought they were bath toys. Tiny pink plastic pigs, abandoned by her kids on the pantry floor.

