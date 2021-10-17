My wife's been having an affair with my twin brother for three years

The man was devastated to find out his wife has been having an affair with his twin. Photo / 123rf

A man has taken to the internet to express his feelings after finding out his wife has been having an affair with his twin brother for three years.

"I have no brother at this point," the man said, devastated by the discovery.

Writing on Reddit, the man said he found out about the affair two weeks ago and it has left him heartbroken and torn the family apart.

"I never imagined the two people I was closest to in this world would do something so vile and destructive. 6 families are destroyed, my mother and other siblings are caught in the middle," he wrote.

"I can't imagine what they are feeling. My wife's family is devastated as well. I adored her family and was so proud and honoured to be a part of it" he added.

He said there was never anything to make him suspect his wife was having an affair, let alone with his own twin brother.

"My twin and my wife had absolute trust, I had no reason to think otherwise. They would play games together, I had zero issues with my twin and my wife being together" he continued.

"My sister-in-law pretty much assumed their relationship was like ours. Strictly platonic and a great friend. Everyone needs someone to lean on during difficult times," he added.

To add to the shock, the man said that the affair started shortly after he married his wife - and that his twin was his best man at the wedding.

He says his wife is apologetic but he suspects that's only because she got caught.

"I can't think straight, my wife keeps telling me she's sorry but those sorry lose their lustre and meaning when used so frequently," he said.

"My brother didn't even have the balls to admit it. He had this dumbfounded smug f***ing look on his face and it took everything in me to restrain myself," he added.

"I can't look at my wife without thinking of what they have done together. I try to hug her and I will get a whiff of her smell and imagine my brother smelling the same thing, or picturing the unthinkable in my bed."

The Reddit post has garnered the man a lot of sympathy, with many offering criticism of the wife and his twin brother.

"She's sorry? 3.5 years/42 months/ 3 years and 6 months of cheating. The only thing that I can tell you is to cut your ties with them as long as you want," one person commented.

"Your twin brother is a messed up dude as there are certain boundaries you never cross. My advice, stop speaking to your brother until you can truly forgive him. As far as your wife, unfortunately, she's for the streets" another Reddit user said.