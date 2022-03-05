The Tiktoker revealed that her tattoo artist botched her tattoo by spelling strength as "stenth". Photo / TikTok / jennifer - jalene

Getting a tattoo is a special and meaningful occasion for many.

It's often a nod to family or something symbolic to your life and you want it to be perfct.

But for others it can be a spur of the moment decision that they often regret later.

However, one woman was after a sentimental tattoo that reminded her of strength.

Her quest went horribly wrong when the tattoo artist made a major spelling mistake leaving her permanently marked with an awkward error.

Eighteen-year-old Jennifer McGee took to TikTok to share what happened with her botched tattoo.

She said: "I wanted a tattoo and I wanted "with pain comes strength".

"I gave this man a reference photo and he spelt strength "stenth"."

But she was shocked when she noticed the spelling error and revealed that she wanted it removed as soon as possible.

Jennifer's video has clearly got people talking as it has racked up 11.3k views and over 1,000 likes.

Jennifer revealed that she will be getting it "fully removed" and explained: "There's not a way to add a G without fully removing it honestly and he made the W in with sooo long."

She admitted she didn't see the initial error at the stencil stage.

"I didn't see he missed the letter G in the cursive word strength."

Friends and viewers weighed in on the error, poking fun at Jennifer.

"I'd cry," one said.

Another added: "Was this done drunk?"