Maggie Hewitt in Wanaka.

The latest chapter in Maggie Hewitt's meteoric rise in the world of fashion is taking place in a private home in Wanaka, where bookings are essential for the Maggie Marilyn experience, writes Leanne Moore

Auckland fashion designer Maggie Hewitt is a dreamer and a doer who has taken something she's passionate about and made it her life's work. Maggie Marilyn, the label she launched five years ago at the age of 21, hit the world stage when it was worn by former first lady Michelle Obama and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But Hewitt was not content to sit back and revel in her global success. She is always looking for the next step on her mission to change the world through fashion. She is determined to show that ethics and aesthetics can go hand-in-hand. For her, the long view has always been important. She wants to build something that lasts. The Maggie Marilyn Winter Pop-Up in Wānaka is the latest leg of her journey.

When did you realise you were a fashion designer?

I always knew I would end up somewhere in the creative world. I'm dyslexic, so I found school tough. I excelled in creative subjects. My mum has such a beautiful sense of style. She really is quite bold and brave. She is not afraid of colour, which is something I really admire, especially in a home. I was surrounded by that growing up and you can see that in my designs. When I studied fashion I discovered my design handwriting and found my sense of purpose. I wanted to create clothing that could empower not just the wearer but everyone involved in its making. Now I look back and think what a courageous 21-year-old. It was probably more naivete than anything else.

How important is provenance to your work?

It's everything. When I launched Maggie Marilyn five years ago I had a clear vision of what I wanted the brand to be. Working toward those goals is a marathon, not a sprint.

What is your motto?

Using fashion to create a better world.

Favourite place to recharge?

I have an internal compass that's always searching for water. If I've had a bad day I always drive out to Auckland's west coast. I love the drama of the waves and the sea mist. I grew up in a family where Mum and Dad never let us stay inside on a sunny day. We lived right by the beach, 15 minutes from Kerikeri, and we'd often go swimming before and after school. And in the weekend Dad would get us up at 5am to go fishing. I feel incredibly lucky to have that early connection with the water and appreciation for the ocean.

The Maggie Marilyn pop-up store in Wanaka.

I'm also drawn to Wānaka. You can't find a more beautiful place. Two years ago, almost to the day, I visited Lake Hāwea Station for the first time, and it is now where we source our merino wool. I was completely mesmerised by the beauty of the pristine lake shores and the snow-clad mountains.

If you were only allowed three colours in your home what would they be?

The interior of my home in Ponsonby is an off-white with the faintest pinky-orangey tint – the colour of an evening sunset reflected on the walls. I also love all different shades of green, from a warm, mottled olivey green to a strong forest green. And I'm loving Klein blue at the moment, just as a pop.

Maggie Hewitt's Grace Bader artwork.

Favourite artwork?

It's a beautiful piece by a good friend of mine, Grace Bader. It's one of the first things I bought for my home and it will always hold a special place in my heart.

Can you remember the first house you went into where you thought: "Wow, this is my kind of thing"?

That's how I feel about Katie Lockhart's interiors. It would be a total dream for her to do my home one day. She's incredibly clever with colour, choosing the most unusual pairings. The way she puts it all together is remarkable. She creates spaces that have character, that feel like a home designed to be well lived in.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Designer shoes.

Most enjoyable way to entertain at home?

I love hosting a dinner party. I'm not a recipe-follower but I do love cooking pasta like linguini with fresh seafood. We were blessed with an abundance of fresh seafood growing up, so that's my go-to when I have people over.

What's always on your bedside table?

A journal. I write in this every day.

Best coffee table book?

Artist and photographer Peter Beard's book. It's fascinating to look through. I'm such a scrapbooker and this is a collection of his diary entries, in a kind of scrapbook format.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I'm my own harshest critic, so I find this question difficult to answer. I am really proud of my team. We are an incredibly ambitious, mission-led brand with so much work ahead of us. We are just getting started.

Home is…

Where my family and friends are. They are my lighthouse, always guiding me home.

What is one difficult experience you've learned the most from?

There have been so many. When you're building a business it can feel like you're constantly being kicked in the guts but I've learned to take it in my stride because that's where the growth happens.

Favourite magazines, blogs or podcasts?

I love The Gentlewoman magazine. I'm an avid reader, every day I read the New York Times, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, Women's Wear Daily - and the list goes on.

Is there anything you're dreaming and scheming about?

Always. I'm a dreamer. I'm not short of ambition, that's for sure. We're on a mission to create a better world which is a pretty ambitious statement. It's not going to happen overnight. At Maggie Marilyn, we're playing the long game.

The Maggie Marilyn Winter Pop-Up in Wanaka is open until July 13. To book a visit email info@maggiemarilyn.com