'My sister is marrying my ex-husband and Mum says I need to get over it'

The TikTok user explained her family drama in a now-viral TikTok post. Photo / TikTok/@sarahdepp08

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealed the story of how her sister's wedding has divided the whole family.

The TikTok user posted about how her sister revealed that she is engaged to marry her former brother-in-law, the TikTok user's ex-husband.

Her sister had previously been the maid of honour at her wedding to the same man, before the wedded couple got divorced five years later.

The woman also revealed that her mother has told her she needs to get over the situation and move on.

"Does anyone else remember that one time in 2020 when your sister, who was your best friend for your entire life, decided to get engaged to your ex-husband?" she said in the clip posted to TikTok.

In a series of videos, she referred to her relative as "trash" and described the situation as a "dumpster fire".

She also said that when she was married to the man, who is 20 years older than her, he did not get along with his then-sister-in-law.

The TikTok user said she found it "weird" that, following her divorce, she did not hear from her sister for a long time.

It was only through social media that she found out the two had become involved.

The woman said she felt "betrayed" and "embarrassed" about her sister's new relationship with her ex-husband.

The original post on TikTok has gone viral, with more than 2.1 million views.

"This is soooo wrong. Can't wait for their divorce," one person commented.

"That's messed up," another one said.