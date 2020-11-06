Mum's warning as toddler almost dies after swallowing 19 toy magnets

The 5-year-old ended up in hospital after the tiny toy magnets 'burned a hole' in his intestines. Photo / Supplied

A three-year-old UK boy has had to fight for his life in hospital after he swallowed 19 toy magnets.

Reggie Hodgson was taken to hospital this week when he started feeling sick and looking pale, reports The Sun.

What his parents thought was a stomach bug suddenly became much more serious when an X-ray revealed small magnetic balls had burned holes in his intestines and caused a bend in his bowel.

Doctors removed the tiny magnets, which belonged to Reggie's older brothers Teddie and Harrison with urgent surgery.

Reggie's mum Martina Hodgson said he was now in a "stable" condition in intensive care.

"My boy is lucky to still have his bowel," she said.

"He went from being a little bit ill with what I thought was just a stomach bug to seriously ill in a short space of time, and then needed major surgery.

"These silly little things are dangerous, and I wouldn't want anybody else to feel the way I have the past couple of days."

And she revealed that due to current lockdown restrictions in the UK, she's had to be separated from her son at night while he's in hospital.

Reggie's mum said he was now in a stable condition following surgery. Photo / Supplied

"Reggie could possibly be coming out of intensive care to another ward which is amazing," she said.

"In the ICU I have my own room, but it is about a five-minute walk from Reggie, so he isn't by my side if I go to bed.

"I'm not allowed a pullout bed in here, so I have been sitting in a chair trying to sleep.

"I've had all kinds of emotions run through me these past few days. I just wanted a hug from my husband, but rules are rules for COVID."

The UK mum issued a warning to parents about the dangers of these toys. Photo / Supplied

And she had a message for other parents about the dangers of the magnetic toys.

"I'm shocked that so much damage can be caused by a child's toy. My poor boy has had to go through so much and still has a road of recovery ahead," she warned.

"Anybody that knows Reggie knows he's a firecracker and always getting himself into pickles by being cheeky and mischievous, so to be sat here watching him so lifeless is a bitter, angry feeling."