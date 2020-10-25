Mum's warning after discovering stomach-churning black mould inside son's bath toys

The mum urged parents to throw their children's rubber ducks away. Photo / Facebook

A mum has posted a warning to all parents after she discovered the state of her son's bath toys.

The mum decided to investigate her son's bath toys after reading about a child who nearly went blind after playing with a dirty bath toy.

She cut her son's toys open and said she was "disgusted" with what she found inside. Even though she washes the toys regularly, she says they were covered in dangerous mould.

"Please throw these bath toys away it's disgusting – I feel sick looking at it," she wrote on Facebook, as a warning to fellow parents.

"For those of you who saw the post I shared the other day of the little boy who accidentally squirted himself in the eye with one of his bath toys and it got really bad infected, y'all …

"I just cut my kids bath toys open and needless to say, they are all going in the trash and I will never buy another and I would suggest you all do the same," she continued.

"They say mould grows in them because they're never able to fully dry out! I've never been more disgusted in my life."

The woman was the target of some mum-shaming comments but quickly shut them down, by posting a "disclaimer for all you perfect parents".

"Yes I clean my kids toys but you cannot dry them out fully, therefore mould grows because it's wet – I'm sure y'all don't cook your kids Dino chicken nuggets either," she wrote.