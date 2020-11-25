Mum's 'genius' sandwich hack that can save you hundreds

One mum's sandwich hack has gone viral online. Photo / Supplied

A mum's bread-freezing hack has gone viral after she revealed the clever time-saving method online.

Taking to the popular Facebook group, Mums Who Cook Clean And Organise Australia, the Brisbane woman insisted her trick can save you hundreds of dollars and plenty of fresh bread in the meantime.

In her post, she explained that instead of throwing out a loaf, she stores two slices of bread in Ziploc bags to prevent waste.

"A simple but useful trick," she captioned a photo showing bread sealed freezer sleeves.

"As it's only my son and I we don't go through a lot of bread, so I always freeze it in slices of two so none goes to waste and we always have fresh bread."

Her simple but effective idea attracted hundreds of comments with some people saying they have been doing it for years, while others wished to have known about it sooner.

"Have always froze my bread, even when I went shopping for a new freezer I carried a loaf of bread with me to make sure it fitted in the freezer," one woman said.

"I freeze my bread but I've always just frozen the whole loaf in its original bag. I've never had a problem separating one slice at a time as long as it was frozen flat," another member wrote.

"My bread lives in the freezer, I just chuck the whole loaf in there and take slices as I need … my kids go through 2 loaves a week but I feel the bread stays fresher that way," added another.

One woman said she has been freezing her bread for more than 52 years, while another revealed she goes as far as freezing her loaf with spread ready made on top of it.

The simple but useful trick helps save time and keeps bread fresh. Photo / Supplied

"This is also how I make sandwiches for lunches, do the weeks all in one day," another Facebook user said.

"Then grab them out as needed, they defrost by lunchtime and are ready to eat, the kids don't need to have an iceblock in their lunch too."

Earlier this year, another mum shared her game-changing sandwich bag toastie hack which sparked an online frenzy.

After she adds the ingredients, she then wraps each sandwich and places them back into the bread bag before the lot is placed into the freezer.

Her idea struck a chord online with her post attracting more than 1200 likes and hundreds of comments from members also keen to try her freezer hack.

"This is pure genius. Wow!" one person wrote, while another said: "Simple and effective, well done, good for all the family."