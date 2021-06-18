Mum's $1500 shopping spree at toy sale sparks a divide online

Woman's huge $1500 shopping spree has angered fellow mothers. Photo / Facebook

An Aussie mum who shared snaps of her huge shopping spree from Big W's annual Toy Mania sale has sparked a huge divide on social media.

The Gold Coast woman nabbed three trolleys full of items for her 3-year-old daughter, posting photos of her $1500 haul in a Facebook group.

"Three trolleys later and my $1500 online order, I'm going to have one happy little girl," she captioned the images.

In the post, the self-proclaimed "crazy Christmas mum" explained she wanted to share images of her haul to inspire other mums to do the same.

"I get so excited to see everyone's stashes," she wrote.

A woman who spent $1,500 during Big W's Toy Mania sale has been criticised for spoiling her daughter. Photo / Facebook

However, fellow mums commented that her buying was too much and criticised her for spoiling her daughter.

"This is way too much … kids need to learn to appreciate their toys and by giving them this much, it won't teach her that," one mum wrote.

"No judgment as I was just like you but if I could turn back the clock, I would have spent less money on rubbish toys and spent on holidays and giving my kids quality time and making memories together," another mum added.

The mum bought three trolley's full of toys and shared snaps of her shopping spree in a Facebook group. Photo / Facebook

The woman was among thousands of Big W shoppers who took advantage of the retailer's sale to stock up on toys and plan ahead for Christmas presents

But some customers continued that the $1500 tag was a little excessive.

"You won't ever catch me spending $1500 on my daughter when toys are a five-minute wonder and get thrown to the side after a week. Let alone brag about it when most parents can't afford stuff like that," one woman commented.

Another agreed, saying some parents can't afford to spend that much on toys, let alone for one child.

Other mums also shared their buys from the sale in a Big W group online. Photo / Facebook

"How to raise a child that will never appreciate small handmade or delicate gifts 101 or the value of money," one person said.

However, not everyone agreed, with many defending the mum while branding those complaining as "whingers" and "jealous".

"I have two girls and I absolutely spoil them for birthdays and Christmas. If you are making assumptions that spoiling your child makes them a brat, then that's on you," one mum commented.

"If your child behaves that way, then before you slam another parent, perhaps look at yourself … You ladies who are whinging, you're so green and it's so ugly," she continued.

Another woman said for those who are offended by the mum's post, to just "keep on scrolling".

"Lucky little girl. If you have nothing nice to say, scroll on. You are all acting like jealous children," the woman wrote.

"If anyone's interested, I just filled up my trolley at Dan Murphy's and it cost me $750. I will be having a lot more satisfaction out of that than they will be getting from those toys. #daydrunk," another mum joked.