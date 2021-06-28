Mum transforms chocolate mud cakes into 'KFC meal' for son's birthday

Even Tracey Seymour's own family couldn't believe it wasn't KFC and was actually a cake. Photo / Supplied

Even Tracey Seymour's own family couldn't believe it wasn't KFC and was actually a cake. Photo / Supplied

When Aussie mum Tracey Seymour told her son to come over and see the cake she had made for his 34th birthday last Saturday he ended up walking straight past it.

That's because the cake – made from Coles mud cakes – looked so much like the KFC meal it was modelled after it didn't even raise an eyebrow.

"He goes, 'Where is it?' I said, 'You just walked past it,'" she told news.com.au. "He's like, 'That's chicken', and I said, 'No, that's your cake.'"

The 56-year-old, from Gosford on New South Wales' Central Coast, has spent the past few years making themed dessert creations using supermarket cakes for family celebrations and settled on KFC for her son's birthday.

"I don't bake the cakes, I just go to Coles and Woolies and get the mud cakes and I try and fit to the occasion or the person," Seymour said.

Spending $35 on ingredients from Coles, the creation took Seymour one-and-a-half hours to make.

Using a chicken bucket she had saved from KFC, Seymour layered two chocolate mud cakes with a white chocolate cake in between.

The fried chicken was pieces of white chocolate cake covered in Caramilk chocolate and Crunchy Nut cornflakes. Photo / Supplied

She topped it with pieces of white chocolate cake and LCM bars dipped in melted Caramilk and rolled in Crunchy Nut cornflakes to look like chicken.

Inside a KFC potato and gravy container she put buttercream icing and caramel sauce, while a chip container held pieces of Madeira cake cut into wedges.

The result was a cake that her family couldn't believe was real – with one part of the cake proving a particular hit.

"The chicken pieces, because everyone was expecting to eat chicken but it was cake and they couldn't get their minds around it," Seymour said.

The 'potato and gravy' - buttermilk icing and caramel sauce. Photo / Supplied

Seymour also posted her creation in the Woolies/Coles Mudcake Hacks Facebook group where people were left scratching their heads over the "genius" cake hack.

"That is insanely realistic," one person wrote.

"Wait … is this a joke or real? It looks like actual KFC. I need to see inside the bucket lol," another commented.

"Are you sure that's not a bucket of KFC? Amazing job," someone else wrote.

"I was blown away," Seymour said of the reaction.

"Even my family [were fooled], and I showed my boss the picture this morning … she's zooming in and out and in and going, 'Where is it?' And I said, 'That's it.'"