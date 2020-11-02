Mum-to-be's shock after realising her baby 'looks like Donald Trump' in ultrasound

US president Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

A mum-to-be from England says she was surprised to see a similarity between her child's image in an ultrasound and current US president Donald Trump.

Hana Speariett says that she can now "only see Trump" when she looks at the scan of her baby.

Speaking to The Sun, the mum-to-be said she was looking at the images when she realised the resemblance.

"I was looking at the pictures, and I was like 'oh it's cute' and then I said 'why does it look like Donald Trump?'," she said.

"It looks like it's got his hairdo. His hair, his little frown. I don't know what else, but it's terrifying."

Friends could also see the striking resemblance. Photo / Facebook

"Why couldn't the baby have looked like David Bowie or something?" she added.

She posted the photo of her scan on Facebook where multiple people agreed they saw the resemblance.

Seriously though... Why does my baby look like Donald Trump?!?! Posted by Hana Gilmour on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

"Oh no! Hahaha, I totally see it!" one friend commented.

"Oh my god the baby has his hair," another friend said.

"Well at least you now have a name if it is a boy. Can't wait to meet Donald," someone else suggested.