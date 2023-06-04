A woman has gone viral for her reaction when finding out the gender of her own baby during a gender reveal celebration party.

The woman was filmed and posted to TikTok, smashing the decorations, flipping tables and even ripping off the blue and pink-themed decor after it was revealed she was having a daughter.

Posting to TikTok, a Chicago-based TikToker known as @AintYouKYB wrote, “When you destroy your gender reveal because you didn’t want another girl.”

It appears the woman, identified and tagged as Mariha Lashawn instead wanted a boy and her angry reaction got a whopping 1.2 million views from audiences.

Lashawn also shared footage on her own TikTok account, captioning it “Y’all I’m still in shock” as she’s seen destroying the party in front of friends and children who watch on in shock.

Many commenters labelled her behaviour “childish” while one noted “Hello CPS” referencing Child Protective Sevices in the US.

“This is what internalised misogyny in women looks like. She’s about to torture that [baby] girl,” another added.

Others called the woman’s behaviour insensitive to others, including one who struggled to have her own family; “It breaks my heart watching this. I lost a baby and I’d give anything to have been able to have it here and healthy.”

However one said, “Gender devastation is a real thing. I cried for days when I found out I was having another girl.”

The NY Post reached out to Lashawn and the TikToker for comment.

The woman's friends could be seen filming the reaction. Photo / TikTok

Gender reveal parties have been making the spotlight in recent years after they began to go from one extreme to another.

A California couple was criminally charged in 2021 for their role in igniting last year’s destructive El Dorado wildfire after their gender reveal that started a fire that destroyed five homes and resulted in the death of a firefighter.

Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr and Angela Renee Jimenez were indicted for 30 crimes including involuntary manslaughter.

And in 2023, an Australian dad-to-be could not hide his disappointment at the gender reveal party for his future child.

When the couple, who are expecting a child, pop a balloon to reveal the sex of their child using coloured confetti, the man reacts with obvious disappointment and rage at the pink colours that appear.

In the video, he can be seen throwing the remainder of the black balloon to the ground and even appears to swear before the video ends.

For more parenting news and advice, listen to One Day You’ll Thank Me, the Herald’s parenting podcast



