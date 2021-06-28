Mum slammed over 'trashy' Father's Day post

It's fair to say these parents are not on amicable terms. Photo / Reddit

A US mum has been criticised for uploading a photo of her child with a snarky message for the child's father on Father's Day.

The woman uploaded a photo of her baby wearing a onesie with the words: "Happy Father's Day to my dad who left me for a 16-year-old..."

"Just a quick message to my children's dad. Happy Father's Day, hope you have an amazing day," the woman wrote in the caption for the post.

"You deserve it more than anyone," she added.

The image, which included the child's face looking at the camera, ended up going viral with Reddit users slamming the post as "trashy" and accusing the woman of using her child to "air out dirty laundry" on social media.

"It's so frustrating knowing that there are people in this world who think airing-out-their-dirty-laundry publicly somehow gets back at somebody else. And don't bring the baby literally someone who has nothing to do with this into it that's a public picture on the internet of that baby forever now - thank God I'm old enough to not have my entire life since birth encrypted on the Internet by my parents," one person commented.

"I feel so bad for that poor baby," another social media user said. "They don't need this kind of toxicity in their life. Of course, they don't know what is going on but I can only imagine the kind of mother that would do this."

"Good luck to the kid, sounds like mum and dad are two pieces of work," someone else commented.