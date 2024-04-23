Lisa Flom's thirsty offspring.

A US mother of two has shared what she dubbed a “hack” for keeping her child hydrated at night, but many say the technique treats her offspring like a pet.

Lisa Flom has racked up over 16 million views on TikTok with the bizarre shortcut, part of a series she titled: “Things I wish I knew as a first-time mum”.

The video shows Flom using a cable tie to secure a glass bottle to her daughter’s headboard that comes with a metal straw.

The bottle is branded Full Cheeks, a brand that specialises in equipment for owners of guinea pigs, hamsters and gerbils.

“She always has water when she needs it,” Flom wrote in a caption accompanying the video, adding a host of hashtags such #momhack and #momlife to the post.

Viewers ran to the comments to share their opinion.

“How old is your hamster?” asked one

“Your child is NOT a rabbit!” one outraged viewer sagely noted.

Others asked if the young girl had any other associated rodent gear, querying how the spinning wheel fit into her bedroom and whether she also used a litter box.

Is this really a hack?

A few saw potential in the technique.

“I would also love a Pinot Grigio dispenser taped to my headboard. Do you have any adult sizes for mature hamsters?” one hopeful woman asked.

Some questioned why the liquid in the bottle was suspiciously yellow, while many offered sippy cups and regular water bottles as more mainstream alternatives.

The brand is targeted to rodents.

This isn’t the first time that Flom has gone viral with her “hacks”.

She has previously courted controversy by using Velcro to secure her toddler to the couch, telling Newsweek: “Being a mom can sometimes be overwhelming.”

“I have had lots of conversations with other moms about mom hacks or tips and tricks that they have used to make motherhood life just a bit easier,” she said. “I created a social channel around that idea!”