Mum shamed for not letting her children go on sleepovers: 'It's a huge thing for me'

Mum explains why she doesn't let her kids participate in a certain activity. Video / @t.c.huck via TikTok

A US mum has revealed why she doesn't let her children sleep over at their friends' houses.

Tara Huck, a North Carolina mum of primary school-aged children, has gone viral amid harsh criticism over a TikTok video she posted about her "unpopular parenting opinions", reports Fox News.

In the clip, she revealed that her children have a no-sleepover rule, spurring comments that she was being "strict".

She told the outlet that it's because there are too many unknowns when it comes to other people's houses - whether that's safety concerns such as sexual assault or general parenting policies, such as social media use.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be something terrible. It just may not be something that I agree with for my children," Huck explained.

"It can be anything. You know, weapons inside the house … It's not to say I have anything against weapons, it's just to say kids have no business being around them."

She said it's not just a matter of trust or parenting style.

"Depending on how that person parents and depending on what kinds of freedoms their kids are allowed to have, a lot of times, that parent may not even know what's going on in their own home," she said.

"That's a huge thing for me."

Despite criticism, Huck insists her children are very active and social and spend time at their friends' houses during the daytime - "my kids have normal lives".

She's also explained her reasons to her children and said they respect her decision.

"We've talked about what different situations and it may be in a very broad, general sense, but it's drugs, alcohol, weapons, other people that may not have your best interest at heart or other people that may be looking to be dangerous," she said.

"You are more than welcome to disagree with me.

The mum of primary school-aged kids has revealed why she doesn't let her kids stay the night at friends' houses. Photo / Supplied

"You are more than welcome to bring up your kids however you see fit, as long as they are fed and happy and healthy and cared for. You are more than welcome to do what you see fit. But then again, so am I."

Huck added that her policy is about keeping her children safe.

"At the end of the day, if I'm looked at as a mean mum, but my kid can maybe come out of childhood without some insanely traumatic experience, I'm OK. And I will feel like I have done my job to the best of my ability with the knowledge that I have as a mum."

Many criticised her for being strict on her children.

"As long as you meet the parents, there should be no problem with a sleepover," one person wrote.

"As a kid that grew up in a loving and safe home but with strict parents, kids just need a break from home sometimes, it's good for mental health."

Another added, "Okay but like being a very strict parent is just going to make the kids get out the house asap."

Others came to her defence, however, with one writing, "For everybody commenting talking about sleepovers made their childhood, the world is different & scarier now."