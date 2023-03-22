Nadine McGhie lost over 100kg after bariatric weight loss surgery. Photo / @nadinephyllisfittt

An Australian flight attendant and mum of one is sharing her weight loss journey online in hopes of inspiring others.

Nadine McGhie, 28, who goes by @nadinephyllisfittt on TikTok, revealed she went from a size 28 to size 10 after losing over 100kg with bariatric surgery.

The mum also recently landed her “dream job” as an air hostess, something she felt she couldn’t do before due to her health.

Qantas doesn’t require cabin crew to have a specific weight, but an “excellent” level of health and fitness is a requirement - including the ability to swim 50 metres fully clothed without help and to tread water for three minutes.

Nadine has swapped the hi-vis vest from her old job for a flight attendant’s uniform, and now she’s going viral on TikTok for sharing her transformation with viewers, as well as giving updates on how her new job is going.

Nadine said the most difficult part of her weight loss journey so far was learning to enjoy her favourite foods in moderation without the guilt, after battling binge eating for years.

Her message of “anything is possible” is resonating with her 11,000 followers online.













“I battled with weight fluctuations and binge/disordered eating for a long as I can remember,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

“It took me 1 year and 4 months to hit my goal weight; and now 2 months later I’m still learning and putting in the work to keep a healthier and balanced relationship with food.

“I think it’s something I’ll have to work on for the rest of my life but I’m OK with that.”

“Whenever I enjoyed my favourite foods there was always feelings of negativity or failure. I had associated eating treats as a sign of weakness,” she said in another post.

“The reality is I eat very nutritious and balanced meals most of the time - I also enjoy a treat when I feel like it. I’m finally able to enjoy my favourite treats in moderation and it has been one of the best things I’ve learnt on my journey.”

Nadine also reminded her followers that she loves herself both before and after her life-changing surgery.

“I always thought I’d hate looking back at my ‘before’ photos - but the truth is I don’t,” she shared.

“I love all versions of myself. I needed to go through everything I have in order to get where I am today.

“I’m thankful for it all - I feel I have a perspective and understanding that I would not without having been the girl on the left.”

Thousands of fans applauded her efforts and her message online.

One woman commented, “Beautiful before and after. Amazing effort!”

“Well done, you’re an inspiration,” another wrote.



