Mum-of-five shows budget items used in epic pantry transformation

The pantry received praise for the brilliant hacks within. Photo / Facebook

Organising in lockdown has become a favourite past time but one Australian mum has taken it to a whole new level with a pantry overhaul that has generated more than 1000 comments.

Facebook users were in awe after she proudly shared the photos of her beautifully organised butler's pantry, with many asking how she did it.

The good news is she pulled it all off using a bunch of easy-to-find containers and storage solutions from Kmart, Woolworths and Ikea and labels she made herself.

Revealing the secrets of the makeover in the popular Facebook group Mums Who Organise, she said the overhaul was completed after a home reno.

Members in the group sang her praises, as the post garnered more than 5000 likes and 1,100 comments. Photo / Facebook

The space has a range of different sized containers and shelves, all clearly labelled and organised into categories from grains to canned goods.

PRODUCTS USED:

Kmart containers: 1L, 2.8L and 3L – $7

Double Cereal Dispenser: $29

Scullery Essentials Oil Bottle 500ml:– $9.99 reduced from $19.99

Lock n Lock 12L container: $47

Ikea VARIERA bamboo box with handle: $14.99

Woolworths Decor Tellfresh Super Storer 8.5L: $16

The cereal dispensers created lots of interest. Photo /Facebook

"It turned out exactly how I envisioned it two and a half years ago, now all I'm waiting on is the butler to appear," she wrote in Mums Who Organise Facebook group.

The 3.2m long by 2.4m wide pantry looks seriously impressive but it was the clever cereal dispensing station (a series of cereal containers set up beside the toaster) that attracted plenty of questions.

"The cereal dispensers are Oxo Countertop Cereal Dispensers, I bought them online a [few] years ago," she revealed.

A quick Google search revealed the containers are available from a number of retailers, including Amazon.

She also revealed her trick for recording expiry dates after disposing of all that packaging.

The labels were homemade using a Silhouette Cameo label maker. Photo / Facebook

"The used by date is written on the bottom of the container in a liquid chalk pen that doesn't wipe off unless it gets wet," she said.

"Loving the labels and cereal dispenser," one person wrote.

"OMG mum porn," another added.

"This pantry is heaven," added a third.

"This is the greatest thing known to man!" one user passionately commented, tagging a friend.

"Can you come to my place please?" said another.