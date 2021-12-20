Mum horrified by dad's day with baby daughter

What's a day with dad without power tools? Photo / @onadventurewithdad/Instagram

It's standard practice for many couples. While one works, the other takes care of the children.

And often, especially when it's dad's turn with the baby, Mum wants photo evidence everything is running smoothly.

So Kenny Deuss decided to have a little fun at his girlfriend's expense.

Instead of your standard shot of his daughters on the swing at the playground or sleeping in the nursery, he began photoshopping them into precarious situations.

The results speak for themselves.

In her element. Photo / @onadventurewithdad/Instagram

Someone's a lightweight. Photo / @onadventurewithdad/Instagram

"I like to make subtle jokes and pranking my girlfriend this way was a no-brainer for me," the Belgian father recently told TODAY from his home in Antwerp.

"At first she reacted with confusion, because she couldn't comprehend what happened in the picture," Deuss said. "But she quickly realised it was a joke."

The practical joke quickly became a way for Kenny and his daughters to fill their days together as his efforts became more and more creative.

At least someone is staying dry. Photo / @onadventurewithdad/Instagram

Nothing to see here. Photo / @onadventurewithdad/Instagram

A boxcar racer. Photo / @onadventurewithdad/Instagram

"We're going fun places to make photos and we make them playfully and of course safe," he said.

"My daughters still don't realise what's happening, but they love doing this."

"Ideas come from random moments in daily life and sometimes the simplest ideas work best," he added.

At least they got some cleaning done. Photo / @onadventurewithdad/Instagram

What are we going to do today, dad? The same thing we do every day. Photo / @onadventurewithdad/Instagram

You can follow Kenny and his girls' escapades on Instagram.