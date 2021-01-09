Mum hits back at stranger's harsh words after using a pram-only car park

The mother said the note was "harsh" and "nasty". Photo / 123rf

An Australian mum-of-three was upset to discover an anonymous note left on her car accusing her of being a "fat piece of sh*t" for parking in a pram-only spot while out shopping.

The woman parked her car after dropping her husband and three children at the entrance of the shopping centre. Her youngest child is just 1.

But when the family returned from the shopping trip, she found a note written on a napkin and left on her tyre.

The note left on the mother's car. Photo / Supplied

"You should not park here. You got no pram or baby with you, you fat piece of sh*t", stated the note, which was written all in capitals.

Describing the stranger as "harsh" and "nasty", the woman said they needed to get their facts straight before judging others.

"Yes, I have a double pram in my car! Yes, I have two baby car seats in my car," she told Daily Mail Australia.

"The point is, don't jump to conclusions if you don't see me push a pram or hold a baby as I dropped my husband off at the entrance with the kids while I went and found a car spot. People are so nasty and quick to judge."

You can't actually be fined for parking in a space reserved for people with prams.

They're often made available by shopping centres to make it easier for customers with small children to access their services.

But discourteous motorists have been slapped with warning stickers after parking in the reserved spots.

In 2018, Brisbane City Council parking officers placed a sticker on a vehicle in King George Square car park with the notice "This car is illegally parked".

A spokesman for the council told the Courier Mail the driver was not fined but "issued with a warning sticker".

A police spokesman said there was no regulated penalty for parking in a space designated for parents with children requiring prams.

Parking in an area for people with disabilities is illegal.