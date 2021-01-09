Australian I'm A Celebrity star Ash Williams charged by police; phone sex recording alleged

Ash Williams is on the seventh season of Australia's I'm A Celebrity. Photo / Instagram

Australian comedian Ash Williams has vowed to fight a charge of recording an intimate image without consent when he faces a Sydney court next month.

Police will allege Williams, who stars on this year's edition of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, took screenshots of a woman during phone sex without her knowledge.

Williams told The Sunday Telegraph he was "completely blindsided" by the claims of a woman.

Inner West police were informed of the alleged incident in November and charged the comedian in December.

"In November 2020, officers from Inner West Police Area Command received a report of an offence allegedly committed by a 38-year-old man," NSW Police said in a statement to NCA NewsWire.

"Following further investigations, the man was charged with intentionally record intimate image without consent on Friday, 18 December, 2020.

"He is due to appear at Newtown Local Court on Monday, 1 February, 2021."

Williams is also due to appear in Newtown Local Court on Monday for an apprehended violence order matter with the woman at the centre of the allegations, who can't be named.

"I'm really upset by the ­allegation and I'm distressed about the impact it's had on members of my family, particularly my mum," he told The Sunday Telegraph.

Williams has made headlines multiple times since the debut of the Channel 10 reality show's latest season last Sunday.

He revealed on the show last week he stumbled onto a bizarre way to made cash while struggling to score acting roles when living in Los Angeles.

He worked as a "shot guy" at a gay bar where he would make $1 off every $5 shot. When one customer offered to pay more to suck on his nipple, Williams pounced on the chance to make some quick bucks.

"One guy said to me, 'Hey mate, how much to suck on your nipple?' I thought, '$20?' and he was like 'Deal'. So then I had a line for nipple sucks. You'd buy a shot and then you'd get a chaser," he said, pointing to his nipple, "with whipped cream".

In an earlier episode, Williams said he used to sell photos of his feet to fans online.