A mother has been brutally called out for her ‘ridiculous’ demands in a babysitter advert, with thousands of people laughing at the job listing.

A mother has been brutally called out for her ‘ridiculous’ demands in a babysitter advert, with thousands of people laughing at the job listing.

A mum from the US has been brutally mocked for her “ridiculous” demands in a high-maintenance babysitting advert she posted online, with thousands of people laughing at the job description.

In a post to Facebook, the US mum advertised a high-demand nannying job for less than minimum wage, offering just $6 an hour.

The job entails watching four kids for six hours a day, five days a week with the potential of occasional weekends.

However, the ad then becomes rather demanding and picky, so much so that people said not even Mary Poppins would be qualified.

Part of the mum’s condition is you cannot be a smoker or drinker and if you have tattoos you need to remove them.

She also demanded that the successful applicant would need to delete all of their social media profiles.

“I need someone to watch my 4 kids (ages 2, 3, 5 and 7) from noon to 6pm M-F (occasional weekends).

“Must be a great cook and avid cleaner. Over 25 years old.”

So far it might not sound too over the top but the expectations from the mother of the successful applicant soon ramp into overdrive, with the mother demanding the person must have a “master’s degree”.

“Minimum education: Master’s Degree. No social media accounts (I don’t need my kids seeing that).

“No drinking, smoking, not evening vaping! No tattoos or piercings.

“Need 5 professional references. Background check and drug test will be conducted.”

A mum has been brutally called out for her ‘ridiculous’ demands in a babysitter advert, with thousands of people laughing at the job listing. Photo / Facebook

The kicker to the advert is the job will pay just $200 a week, or $6 an hour and the successful applicant must have their own transportation to get to and from while also “running all my errands”.

Many babysitters were particularly shocked by the posting, with a lot of readers less than eager to apply for the new posting.

“I wouldn’t do that for $200 a day,” one babysitter wrote.

“You’re never going to find a single human that falls under those qualifications. Even a nun wouldn’t have five professional references or agree to a drug test.”

Another added: “I can’t wait to use my masters degree to babysit four kids for $200 a week!!!! Said no one ever.”

“Does Tammy have a Master’s degree - or is she just pulling this out of thin air?” questioned a third.

Others compared her to the Grinch while some believed that Mary Poppins would have her CV ripped up by this mother.



