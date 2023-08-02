When you order a 'Barbie entertainer', you expect, like ... a Barbie doll. Right? Rookie mistake. Photo / Getty Images

When you order a 'Barbie entertainer', you expect, like ... a Barbie doll. Right? Rookie mistake. Photo / Getty Images

Throwing a kids’ birthday party is no easy feat - even super mums can drop the ball.

From ensuring that everyone is catered for - from diets and allergies to the sheer amount of food, making sure no one is excluded, sad or having a hard time, to pulling all of the strings to ensure your kid feels special on their big day - it can be a high-risk balancing act planning a birthday bash.

That being said, it’s no wonder the internet is full of shock tales like this one, when a mum accidentally hired an adult entertainer for her little girl’s fifth birthday.

To make matters worse for said mum - but rather entertaining for us - she has been outed by her daughter years later in a clip that has now gone viral on TikTok, especially because of the ongoing Barbie-mania taking the world by storm.

Margot Robbie in a scene from Barbie.

“She didn’t take her clothes off”

Julie, who was about to go see the Greta Gerwig flick, was reminded of the party years ago and decided to share the hilarious moment on social media.

She starts her video by saying, “My parents hired an adult entertainer for my 5th birthday party by accident.”

Wearing a bright pink shirt in honour of the Barbie film - and ensuing Barbie story - Julie explains that when she was 5, she asked for a Barbie-themed birthday party, much like every little girl at the time.

Her mum was pleased with the theme and decided to hire an entertainer that she had found in the phonebook to attend the party as Barbie - as you did in those days.

Julie explains that when she was 5, she threw a Barbie-themed birthday party, much like every little girl at the time. Photo / Getty Images

However, this old school method had its dilemmas, seeing as though there wasn’t always photos next to the numbers.

Of course, a woman called Barbie “shows up and she is a stripper”.

Barbie, being the professional she was, changed her routine to suit her young audience, and the party was a smash hit.

“She did not take off her clothes,” Julie recalls. “I followed her around thrilled that Barbie came to my birthday party. And all of the parents there had a really good laugh.”

Another wrote, “This happened to my parents, but with a bunny for an April birthday. It was amazing.” Photo / Getty Images

“My parents ordered a bunny”

Social media users were hysterical in the comments section, with a few recalling some of their own parents’ inappropriate party mishaps.

“My mum accidentally ordered the spice channel in place of a Spice Girls concert on pay per view once,” shared a TikTok user.

Another wrote, “This happened to my parents, but with a bunny for an April birthday. It was amazing.”

One viewer claimed that their mum accidentally served a rum cake at one of their birthday parties.

What’s more, heaps of support flooded in for Stripper Barbie. One viewer said: “Probably one of the best parties she’s been to! Free cake and no drunks!”

To which another responded: “She said, ‘C’mon Barbie, Let’s go party’”, referencing the iconic Barbie Girl song.

