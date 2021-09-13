MTV VMAs 2021: Best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Lil Nas X stunned with an eye-catching look on the red carpet at the VMAs. Video / @mtv

The MTV VMAs is famous for its extreme fashion displays – and this year's red carpet did not disappoint.

The 2021 show is hosted by Doja Cat and will feature performers including Foo Fighters, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi and this year's most-nominated star, Justin Bieber.

But before the ceremony kicked off, all eyes were on the red carpet, where one of the most awkward pre-show moments aired on live TV.

Lil Nas X made a truly spectacular entry, looking like royalty in a bejewelled purple number featuring a train - but not everyone was a fan.

Lil Nas X made a truly spectacular entry, looking like royalty in a bejewelled purple number featuring a train. Photo / Getty

During his one-on-one chat with red carpet host Jamila Mustafa, Lil Nas X told her he was "happy" with his outfit.

Her response: "I'm not gonna say I'm hating on the 'fit, but let's move on, OK?"

Brutal.

Also in purple: country singer Kacey Musgraves – who will also take the stage – and whom every other guests is hoping they aren't seated behind.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves - who will take the stage - and whom every other guests is hoping they aren't seated behind. Photo / Getty

More than 20 years on from Rose McGowan's jaw-dropping VMAs look, it's happened again: we've got a star in a "naked" dress.

The celebrity who dared to bare? Megan Fox

More than 20 years on from Rose McGowan's jaw-dropping VMAs look, it's happened again: we've got Megan Fox, the celebrity who dared to bare in a "naked" dress. Photo / Getty

For those wondering: yes, from behind, Megan's outfit looked exactly like you were expecting.

Shout-out to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who did his best to provide an eye-catching outfit of his own - but it's hard to compete:

Shout-out to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who did his best to provide an eye-catching outfit of his own - but it's hard to compete. Photo / Getty

Ed Sheeran took a gamble with that jacket and we're not sure if it paid off.

Ed Sheeran really took a gamble with that jacket and we're not sure if it paid off. Photo / Getty

2021 VMAs host Doja Cat channelled Miley Cyrus' one-time signature pose while rocking absolutely enormous platform heels.

Speaking of celeb throwbacks, American singer Tinashe gave off extreme Xtina Dirrty vibes with her two-piece leather lace-up ensemble – and accessorised with a friendly greeting:

American singer Tinashe gave off extreme Xtina Dirrty vibes with her two-piece leather lace-up ensemble. Photo / Getty

When you've got a red carpet at 3pm, but you're hosting a dominatrix party at 4.

German singer-songwriter Kim Petras. Photo / Getty Images

Billie Eilish, who's nominated for five awards, kept it simple and comfy - two words we don't often associate with the VMAs.

Billie Eilish. Photo / Getty Images

Paris Hilton is here, for some reason.

Paris Hilton. Photo / Getty Images

Aussie singer Kid Laroi - who will take the stage this year with Justin Bieber - misunderstood the health department's mask mandate.

Aussie singer Kid Laroi. Photo / Getty Images

Singer and Cinderella star Camilla Cabello looked elegant in a pink and red gown.

Camila Cabello. Photo / Getty Images

Her boyfriend, Treat You Better singer Shawn Mendes will be sticking to white wine this evening.

Shawn Mendes. Photo / Getty Images

In an incredible act of generosity, he gifted the off-cuts of his suit to fellow singer, Normani.

Normani. Photo / Getty Images

At the complete opposite end of the scale, US-Filipino singer Bella Poarch subscribed to the "more is more" philosophy.