MTV VMAs 2021: Best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The MTV VMAs is famous for its extreme fashion displays – and this year's red carpet did not disappoint.
The 2021 show is hosted by Doja Cat and will feature performers including Foo Fighters, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi and this year's most-nominated star, Justin Bieber.
But before the ceremony kicked off, all eyes were on the red carpet, where one of the most awkward pre-show moments aired on live TV.
Lil Nas X made a truly spectacular entry, looking like royalty in a bejewelled purple number featuring a train - but not everyone was a fan.
During his one-on-one chat with red carpet host Jamila Mustafa, Lil Nas X told her he was "happy" with his outfit.
Her response: "I'm not gonna say I'm hating on the 'fit, but let's move on, OK?"
Brutal.
Also in purple: country singer Kacey Musgraves – who will also take the stage – and whom every other guests is hoping they aren't seated behind.
More than 20 years on from Rose McGowan's jaw-dropping VMAs look, it's happened again: we've got a star in a "naked" dress.
The celebrity who dared to bare? Megan Fox
For those wondering: yes, from behind, Megan's outfit looked exactly like you were expecting.
Shout-out to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who did his best to provide an eye-catching outfit of his own - but it's hard to compete:
Ed Sheeran took a gamble with that jacket and we're not sure if it paid off.
2021 VMAs host Doja Cat channelled Miley Cyrus' one-time signature pose while rocking absolutely enormous platform heels.
Speaking of celeb throwbacks, American singer Tinashe gave off extreme Xtina Dirrty vibes with her two-piece leather lace-up ensemble – and accessorised with a friendly greeting:
When you've got a red carpet at 3pm, but you're hosting a dominatrix party at 4.
Billie Eilish, who's nominated for five awards, kept it simple and comfy - two words we don't often associate with the VMAs.
Paris Hilton is here, for some reason.
Aussie singer Kid Laroi - who will take the stage this year with Justin Bieber - misunderstood the health department's mask mandate.
Singer and Cinderella star Camilla Cabello looked elegant in a pink and red gown.
Her boyfriend, Treat You Better singer Shawn Mendes will be sticking to white wine this evening.
In an incredible act of generosity, he gifted the off-cuts of his suit to fellow singer, Normani.
At the complete opposite end of the scale, US-Filipino singer Bella Poarch subscribed to the "more is more" philosophy.