There's an abundance of must-visit events on in Auckland this weekend and beyond, from "Christmas for film fanatics" to ice skating and terrarium-building. Mark your calendars.

Film festival

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas for film fanatics - the New Zealand International Film Festival - kicked off this week. If you haven't picked up a physical copy of the programme, which is without doubt one of the joys of participating in the festival, you can download it from their website and peruse the many unique, fascinating, profound, funny and moving films on offer. Among the films screening this weekend is Shirley Horrocks' documentary, Juliet Gerrard: Science in Dark Times; the Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts 2022 (followed by a Q & A); Welby Ings' feature debut, Punch; a documentary on tennis legend and hot-head John McEnroe; an anti-corporate comedy starring Javier Bardem - and loads more. You cannot call yourself a film buff if you don't attend at least a couple of festival films. Those are the rules, we don't make them.

On now until August 7. Various locations including Civic Theatre, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Hollywood Theatre, Auckland. Tickets from nziff.co.nz

Light Up Ponsonby

Light Up Ponsonby. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Just when you thought all the light shows were over, Light Up Ponsonby is bringing up the rear with art, light installations and projections all the way along Ponsonby Rd until August 8. Each evening, between 6pm and 10pm, you can take a leisurely stroll from Western Park to Three Lamps - or vice versa - and see installations by Angus Muir and Bobbie Gray, two Hybycozo (large geometric lantern-esque sculptures) in Western Park and countless other sparkly surprises en route. Wrap up warm and take a magical meander down Ponsonby Rd this week. If it were us, we'd probably pair the walk with a little restaurant/bar hop to keep spirits high.

On now until August 8, 6pm-10pm. Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland. FREE

Art IRL

Get your art fix on at Studio One Toi Tū, where Paul Darragh's new exhibition, IRL, just opened. Darragh's work explores compositions in geometric abstraction, primarily using acrylic on canvas, along with airbrush and oil pastels. This exhibition plays with ideas around the coming together of our digital and physical lives, with the images conveying a sense of the "mechanical, sexual and organic". Darragh lives and works in Mount Maunganui and his work is informed by current events, particularly concepts such as machine learning, the metaverse and the rise of misinformation. You may see all of that or you may just see some very cool geometric shapes interacting with each other - and that's okay too.

On now until August 25, Saturdays 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday 10am-6pm. Studio One Toi Tū, 1 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Rooftop sunsets

Sunset at the Sudima, Auckland Central.

If you're in the know, it won't be news to you that a brand new rooftop bar called Sunset just opened at the Sudima hotel in the CBD. The timing may be questionable given the recent wild weather but we love the owners' contrarian spirit: who says you can't enjoy sunsets on a rooftop in winter? To celebrate the opening, tonight and next Saturday, they've got pre-eminent musicians Nathan Haines and Jaimie Webster Haines playing DJ Sunset sessions. Sunset is the brainchild of some local hospo giants and was inspired by the world's best hotel bars. And if Tāmaki Makaurau wants to kick it with the other big international cities, a good rooftop bar is an absolute essential. With views across Westhaven, the Waitematā Harbour, Waitākere Ranges, Freemans Bay and Ponsonby, a night up there with the groovy musical stylings of Nathan and Jaimie has got to be Auckland at its best.

DJ Sunset Sessions tonight and August 6, 6pm-9pm; regular hours Thursday-Saturday 4pm-late. Tenth Floor, Sudima Hotel, 63-67 Nelson St, Auckland CBD.

Kokedama and beyond

Kokedama workshops.

While you're embracing that winter homebody energy, have you thought about taking up a new hobby that will also make the home you're hibernating in a little bit lovelier? Then sign up for a kokedama, succulent bowl, terrarium, propagation or houseplant maintenance workshop at the Babylon Store. It's a fun afternoon (or morning) to do with a friend or alone and learn all about the Japanese art of planted moss balls (kokedama) or any one of the other botanical wonders. There are weekend workshops throughout August and into September, by which time you could've turned your whole abode into a lush green wonderland in time for spring.

August 6-September 11. Babylon Store, 15 Turua St, St Heliers, Auckland. Workshops range from $70-$120. Visit babylonstore.co.nz for more information and to book.

LAST CHANCE

Aotea ice rink and snugs

If you've been meaning to take the kids ice skating on the Aotea Ice Rink or catch up with friends in the Snugs, then this is it, the last chance saloon, because after this weekend, it'll be all packed up for another year. The rink comes complete with a lighting installation by Jonny Cross and an epic ice slide, which is especially fun for those who are more comfortable on bums than on blades. The snugs come with all you need to keep toasty warm while dining on one of the food and beverage packages in the pseudo-igloos. For maximum last-minute pleasure, do both. Just be sure not to drink and skate.

Ice Rink: July 30 from 10am-11pm, July 31 from 10am-10pm. Aotea Square, Auckland CBD. Tickets $11-$63 from aucklandlive.co.nz

Snugs: July 30 and July 31, 4pm-10pm. Aotea Square, Auckland CBD. Minimum pre-order spend of $130.

PLAN AHEAD

Dawn Raids

Dawn Raids. Photo / Ross Brown

Twenty-five years since its debut, Oscar Kightley's Dawn Raids is coming back to the stage courtesy of Auckland Theatre Company and Pacific Underground. Telling the story of one of our country's darkest moments, and in the wake of last year's official government apology, the play is both devastating and at times hilarious thanks to Kightley's unmistakable wit. The production is directed by Samoan-New Zealander Troy Tu'ua, the force behind sell-out seasons of The Wizard of Ōtāhuhu. There's an incredible live band on stage playing the 70s jams at the "Paradise Honeypot Club", where protagonist Sione (Michael Falesiu) sings with his excellently named band, Noble Hawai'ian Sabretooth Tigers. Talent abounds in the rest of the cast as well, including Gabrielle Solomona, Talia-Rae Mavaega, Jake Arona, Italia Hunt, Lauie Sila and Bella Kalolo. It's a hot ticket.

August 16-September 3. ASB Waterfront Theatre, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland. Tickets and info atc.co.nz / 0800 282 849

Mad Doggerel Cabaret

It's poetry but not as you know it. The Mad Doggerel Cabaret is a "comic and lyric portrait of Aotearoa New Zealand" by two of the nation's best poets and one accomplished classical guitarist. Current Poet Laureate David Eggleton, poet Daren Kamali and musician Richard Wallis are touring the country with their hilarious, outlandish and musical evening of wordsmithery. They're performing in 24 venues throughout August, with a free performance to celebrate National Poetry Day on August 26 at the National Library of Wellington. So, wherever you reside in Aotearoa, there's probably a show within driving distance and, if you like poetry and laughter, then this is the show for you.

August 4-31. Various locations throughout Aotearoa. See aotnz.co.nz for the full tour schedule and ticketing information.

What We're Made Of

If you want to keep in touch with the thoughts, feelings and concerns of Aotearoa's young people then Massive Company's What We're Made Of is a great place to start. The ensemble cast of performers in their early 20s devised this piece of theatre under the direction of Wesley Dowdell and Carla Martell. It asks questions like: Why do we do the things we do? And: Can we really make a difference? Massive Company, which was founded by Sam Scott MNZM in 1991, is committed to supporting emerging talents so who knows? You might see the next Sam Neill, Rose Matafeo or Jemaine Clement on that stage. One thing's for sure, young people have a lot more energy than the rest of us and they're bringing that exuberance to the stage in What We're Made Of.

August 2-6. Māngere Arts Centre, cnr Bader Drive and Orley Ave, Māngere, Auckland.

August 10-12. ONEONESIX, 116 Bank St, Whāngarei. Tickets $20-$25 + booking fees from eventfinda.co.nz