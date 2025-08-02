Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Motutapu Island: My nine months on isolated NZ sanctuary

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Rachel Hunter taking part in a kiwi release on Motutapu Island.

A young British woman has opened up about why she ditched her fast-paced life in the UK to move to a remote island in New Zealand.

Catrin, 22, left the English resort town of Malvern in 2022 looking for adventure.

She found herself living on Motutapu Island in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save