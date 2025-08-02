She worked at Motutapu Outdoor Education Camp (MOEC), a repurposed World War II-era artillery camp that now hosts schools and corporate groups, which is one of only a few inhabited areas on the island.
“The weekdays started early at 7am, work finished at 5pm, but the days would often extend as staff would socialise with the groups playing cards, volleyball, or just having a natter,” Catrin told the Herald.
“The only time you could potentially feel ‘alone’ during this time was late evening when everyone was asleep.”
“The majority of people [outside of the school groups] that I saw on the island were either rangers tracking the takahē birds – people who cared greatly about the environment and wildlife and about conservation of these creatures – and people who were motivated to make a huge difference in young people’s lives.”
They also gave her a deeper understanding of the country she had come to live in.
“They taught me a huge amount about the Māori culture, the history of New Zealand, and conservation and why it is so important.
Despite its proximity to Auckland, Catrin said island life in the Hauraki Gulf was still more isolated than many might think, as a lack of communication and interaction with people beyond the camp was “a key part of the whole experience”.
“It really is a ‘so close, yet so far’ sort of scenario.”