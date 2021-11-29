Mother of 10 shares how online trolls make fun of her children, including their smiles

A social media influencer and mother of ten has shared her experience with online trolls who insult her family. Photo / Instagram

A social media influencer and mother of 10 has shared her experience with online trolls who insult her family, even attacking their appearance.

Alicia Dougherty, female head of a family affectionately dubbed, the Dougherty Dozen, revealed to The Sun that her family's popular videos are often set upon by cruel trolls and the insults get personal.

She said: "People keep trolling on my videos that they hate our smiles. I guess I'm biased but I think they're all 100 per cent.

"Happiness comes from knowing we are worthy of being our true, authentic selves.

"We see the negativity. But we brush it off.

"Because we know it comes from OTHER people's insecurities and triggers. It's not on us. It's on them."

Dougherty has a popular Instagram account on which she regularly posts about her many children, six of whom are adopted. Seeming to rise above the trolling, Dougherty also told The Sun that she is grateful for the words of support from many of her followers.

"I appreciate those of you who have checked in on us over the past few weeks as we've been massively trolled by unhappy, insecure people.

"I promise you, we are good."

In one video, the US mother reveals how much food her family will consume in just one week. In the clip an enormous mountain of food can be seen including bananas, blueberries, meat, vegetables and snacks. Dougherty explains in the video: "Some snacks including 191 packs of chips. Bread for the week, a few boxes of cereal.

"Dairy for the week including 14lbs (6.3kg) of cheese, lunchables, coffee, some canned goods, meat including 12.5lb (5.5kg) chicken, 6lb (2.7kg) of pasta and a few random things and that's all for today!"

Dougherty revealed that the sizeable shop cost roughly $US1143 ($A1673), adding up to a hefty $US59,000 ($A86, 382) yearly food bill.