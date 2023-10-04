A dermatologist has revealed why mosquitoes swarm some people but leave others bite-free. Photo / James Gathany / CDC via AP

A dermatologist has revealed why mosquitoes swarm some people but leave others bite-free. Photo / James Gathany / CDC via AP

On top of being annoying, mosquitoes are some of the deadliest creatures to humans in the world.

However, some swear that the insect has a certain preference for its victims. More often than not, one person will be eaten alive and covered in itchy bites at the barbecue and another will be bite-free with not a mark in sight.

It turns out, there might be a reason for mosquitoes’ selective blood-sucking tendencies, reports news.com.au.

Dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky, who goes via @dermguru on TikTok, got candid on the video-sharing platform about the different factors that influence whether you’re a mozzie feast or hastily avoided by the critter.

The first tell-tale is sweat. Female mosquitoes drink mammalian blood and the best way they can identify their meal is through sweat.

Dr Zubritsky revealed: “Mosquitoes are attracted to sweat and people who have a higher temperature. [Mosquitoes] are particularly attracted to things like ammonia, uric acid, lactic acid, and so people who exercise quite a bit are more likely to get bit by mosquitoes.”

Mosquitoes tend to find that people with blood type O are way tastier than any of the other blood types. Photo / 123rf

Another factor might sting the ears of beer-lovers globally.

“Other things that can make you more susceptible to mosquito bites is drinking a beer. The study found that just drinking one 350ml can of beer can make you more attractive to mosquitoes,” Dr Zubritsky added.

And last but not least are the bacterial colonies.

“The type and the number of bacteria that live on our skin can make us more or less attractive to mosquitoes. That also explains why we are more likely to get fit on the ankles because there’s more robust bacterial colonies in those areas,” she revealed.

In another clip, Dr Zubritsky listed other factors that may make some people tastier to mozzies.

“Mosquitoes tend to find that people with blood type O are way tastier than any of the other blood types,” she shared.

“Another thing, mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide. The heavier you breathe, the more attractive you’re going to be. People who are larger or more obese tend to breathe more often and breathe more carbon dioxide, and therefore are more attractive to mosquitoes.”

And finally, wearing a lighter shirt might count you immune to the blood-suckers.

“The colour clothing you wear may determine whether or not you get bit,” Dr Zubritsky said.

“Darker colours like black and green are easier for the mosquitoes to spot, so if you want to avoid getting bit up, try wearing a lighter colour like white.”