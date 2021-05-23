Monica Lewinsky's hilarious tweet about Clinton affair goes viral online

Activist and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky has gone viral online with a tweet referencing her affair with Bill Clinton. Photo / Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky has delighted her fans by throwing some side-eye at former president Bill Clinton.

The anti-bullying activist and former White House intern became a household name after her affair with Clinton - and her most recent tweet referencing the scandal has gone viral online, according to the New York Post.

Replying to a question from Twitter account Uber Facts, "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?" she simply replied with the eyes emoji.

And her followers were quick to pick up on an implied nod to the affair between her and former US president Bill Clinton.

One of her followers wrote, "Monica Lewinsky wins the internet today", while another tweeted, "I admire/love/respect ML for tons of reasons but leaning in to her past with a nod and a wink is the icing on the cake".

Bridget Phetasy tweeted, "We don't deserve you."

"The entire country owes you an apology," another wrote.

Lewinsky, who was 21 at the time of the affair, has since spoken of the regret she felt over the situation.

In 2018, Lewinsky described the affair as an "abuse of power".

She wrote in an article for Vanity Fair: "There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don't have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognise that it constituted a gross abuse of power."

Bill Clinton initially denied having an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky and was later impeached. Photo / Getty Images

At first, Clinton denied the affair, but was later charged with two articles of impeachment: obstruction of justice and perjury for lying under oath to federal judges when it was revealed that he did in fact have sexual relations with Lewinsky, and lied about it.

He was later acquitted by the Senate, but the affair pushed Lewinsky, now 47, into the public sphere and made her the butt of endless jokes.

In recent years she has reclaimed her platform to become an anti-bullying activist and is also a writer.