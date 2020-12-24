Model Chrissy Teigen reveals she'll never be pregnant again after losing her third child, Jack

In a heartbreaking post, Teigen revealed that she still has her pregnancy bump from Jack. Photo / Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has shared a heartbreaking update with her followers, after losing her third child, Jack, in October.

Taking to Instagram, the model and bestselling author has revealed that, two months on from that loss, she still has her baby bump.

She's also said she will never be pregnant again.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," she wrote.

"And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating."

The 35-year-old also said she is "proud" of her journey" but revealed to fans that she is "sad" she will never be pregnant again.

"But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again," she wrote.

"But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys."

Teigen received thousands of supportive comments to her post, and was praised for candidly sharing her tragic journey.

The model and her husband, singer John Legend, shared their heartbreak with the world when they lost Jack in October, and have kept fans up to date since then.

"You have helped so many people sharing your story!! Love you," one commenter wrote.

Numerous people took to the comment section to let Teigen know her posts are helping others.

"Love you, am heartbroken you're going through this - but am so thankful that you're sharing with the world. You're helping a LOT of people, and we've got your back,' someone else said.

"I see love, strength, boundless beauty and a story that is all your own yet one that so many can relate to as well. You are such strong woman and you sharing the trials and tribulations of your life has given many comfort in knowing that no life is 'perfect' but if we can keep the faith, we can take steps every day to get through the tough times," another one said.