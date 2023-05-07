The 23-year-old model passed away after a tragic horse riding accident. Photo / Instagram @sienna_weir

Sienna Weir, a finalist in the Miss Universe Australia pageant, has tragically passed away following a horse riding accident.

The 23-year-old, who was also working as a fashion model, was riding her horse at Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney on April 2 when she and her horse took a fall, news.com reports.

Following the accident, the model was rushed to Sydney’s Westmead Hospital where she was treated for “fatal injuries” and placed on life support. However, she later succumbed to her injuries and passed away on Thursday night.

Taking to social media, friends and family posted heartbreaking tributes with her boyfriend, Tom Bull writing, “We loved with a love that was more than love.”

A friend wrote, “You lit up every room you walked into and had the presence of an angel … it’s rare to meet such an amazing person like you,” while one person commented “You had the brightest shining light, you are irreplaceable … my heart is broken.”

Weir was a seasoned equestrian and had been riding horses since she was three years old. While it is unclear what happened the day of the accident, Equestrian Australia chief executive Darren Gocher said the community has been rocked by her sudden death.

“We are devastated,” he said. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Ms Weir’s family.

“We are very saddened by this tragedy. We respect the family’s wish for privacy at this time.”

Weir had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and was reportedly working on plans to move to London in hopes of furthering her modelling career.

At the time of her death, she was signed by Scoop Model Management who paid tribute to the model with a post on Instagram.

Using the Coldplay sing, Everglow on the post, they shared a video made up of modelling shots of the woman and captioned it “Forever in our hearts.”