Minimalism is marketing’s modern doctrine: Why are brands simplifying their visual image?

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Brands like Garage Project have started adopting minimalist designs to appeal to modern consumers. Photo / Black Sheep Bottle Shop

Have you walked into the supermarket recently and struggled to find your favourite branded snack among a sea of clean packages and sans-serif fonts?

Across industries, a growing number of companies are stripping away decorative logos and nostalgic mascots in favour of minimalist redesigns.

From food to fashion to the

