Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: The children are back at school and emotions are flooding in

4 minutes to read
Working from home with no urgent demands on you from others can feel disorienting, and uncomfortable. Photo / 123rf

Working from home with no urgent demands on you from others can feel disorienting, and uncomfortable. Photo / 123rf

Kyle MacDonald
By
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: The kids are back at school for the first time since August, and I'm working from home. I've been looking forward to the time and space to concentrate on work, but I'm struggling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.