Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: It's okay to take a break for your mental wellbeing

4 minutes to read
Spending a day under the duvet might give you enough emotional resources to keep going when you need to. Photo / 123RF

By: Kyle MacDonald

ADVICE

Q. Is it okay to take a "mental health day" from work?

Yes, always. Next question?

But seriously, it actually is. Recent surveys suggest up to 40 per cent of New Zealand workers

