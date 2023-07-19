British social media influencer Soudi married an Emirati millionaire and now lives in Abu Dhabi. She has opened up about her opulent lifestyle and why it's not all it's cracked up to be. Photo / Instagram

Many of us dream about making millions of dollars and living a life of luxury and freedom.

But one woman who has recently entered the millionaires’ circuit has revealed why it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

In 2021, British woman Soudi married millionaire Emirati Jamal and moved to Dubai to soak up the luxury lifestyle the United Arab Emirates has to offer.

Most days she eats at expensive and exclusive restaurants, regularly gets her nails done, has luxurious massages and shops at high-end malls.

Sounds good, right?

Well, maybe not, according to Soudi. Taking to social media, she has explained some of the difficult aspects that living a millionaire lifestyle forces on people.

She explained, firstly, that cultural differences have taken time to adjust to.

“The first and most obvious one is the cultural differences between me and Jamal,” she said on a TikTok video.

“Most women [here] don’t show their face on social media, obviously as an influencer I’ve always done that, so that’s had to be something that we compromised on from the beginning.

“This is also something that Jamal’s family had to get used to, and obviously that has had to be something that I’ve respected from their culture, so most of the time I don’t take you guys along with me to the events.

“Another thing I’ve found difficult is that Jamal is always busy, he is always on his phone, and there is always an event to go to.

“So whenever Jamal is travelling, I just have to keep myself busy.

“Being a millionaire’s wife, you just have to understand that he won’t always have time for you.

“To overcome this ... he always calls me from whatever part of the world he is in.”

She also revealed that there is pressure to look good all the time and always be on top of your appearance.

She explained that you are constantly meeting powerful and high-profile people so keeping your personal standards high is important for your prestige.

“Another thing that I found really hard was I always have to make sure I look a certain way and act a certain way.

“You never know who is around, or who recognises you.

“For example, whenever we go to a mall or restaurant, Jamal always gets recognised. So I always have to make sure I look 10/10.

“If I go to the mall I have to make sure my hair is done properly and my makeup, because you never know who you might bump into.

“For some women, this might be hard, but honestly for me I don’t mind. I love doing my makeup, and I love having my hairdresser come here to do my hair.

“Sometimes we have our makeup stylist come too, so honestly I enjoy this part.”

One of the other pressures was keeping up with the latest fashion and making sure you’re leading the way with trends.

If you don’t, you risk becoming a social outcast, which can damage your reputation among other elites.

“If you don’t have the newest bag, you’re a nobody. I hate feeling left out from these kinds of things, so I have some of the best sales associates and personal shoppers to make sure I always ... get the best of the best.

“And obviously because I’m from old money, I was always used to this standard of living, it comes quite naturally to me.

“But I do like to combine old money and new money styles, and obviously Jamal fully supports my lifestyle choices.”

In one video, she reveals what her husband spent on her in a day, with $3500 going to face injectables, $1.1 million on a new yacht, $2000 on dinner, $1500 on perfume and $10,000 on shopping.

Many viewers weighed in, with some saying she’s a “lucky lady”, while others expressed they wished they “could have your life”.

While many said it appears the couple are happy, some said “money can’t buy love or happiness”.

Others said the lifestyle sounds “exhausting”.