A TikTok user has revealed how an interaction at a club left him questioning his age. Photo / TikTok

Realising you’re no longer cool, young and hip is a moment most people try and avoid but one TikTok user was confronted with it mid dance.

Taking to the video sharing platform, the user known as Gus Bus revealed he was dancing with a girl in a club when suddenly she turned around and made a confronting comment.

Asking if he knew that his dance moves gave away the fact he is a Millennial, he recalled their conversation saying, “She said to me ‘you keep putting your hands up’.”

He then said he realised he was throwing his arms up and saying “woooo” in a way that felt very similar to something his mother would do when she danced.

Despite the shock realisation, the man said he kept doing it out of habit and it resulted in his younger, Gen Z pal calling him out.

“She would like put my arms down and I realised I was too old to be in the club,” the American man told his TikTok followers.

The video, that has since gone viral on the app earning over 2.6 million views and thousands of comments appalled viewers who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One person said, “We were literally instructed to put our hands in the air like we just don’t care. It’s our legacy,” with another adding, “Being a Gen Z sounds exhausting”.

Another joked, “Wait are the babies dancing with their hands in their pockets or?”

However, it seems not all Gen Z’s agreed with the comment and one person said, “I’m a Gen Z and I dance with my arms up.”

It’s not the first time Gen Z has called out the Millennial generation for their trends, in recent years the younger group have claimed having a side part in your hair is a signal of your age, as is wearing skinny jeans and recently, how you use Instagram.